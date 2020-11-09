Cirque Nocturne Calls On Arts Patrons To Invest In The Arts

The company will be presenting two shows as part of the festival for the first time.

After a year that has been devastating for the arts industry, Adelaide circus company Cirque Nocturne are set to bounce back bigger and better than ever, with their most ambitious Adelaide Fringe season yet.

The company will be presenting two shows as part of the festival for the first time. The first, the self-titled 'Cirque Nocturne' is a tribute to the Film Noir genre that had its heyday in the 1940's. The second show, 'Rusalka', explores global folklore surrounding the legend of the mermaid, expressed through storytelling, circus, dance and music. Both shows features acts by Adelaide based jugglers, aerialists, acrobats and other circus artists.

Cirque Nocturne's founder, producer and performer Kate Lawrence says of the 2021 Fringe season, "2020 has been hard for us, as it has across the board for the arts. We have lost financially from cancelled tour plans, as well as having lost our usual income from private and corporate events that we would usually see throughout the year. We decided to stage both of our shows for the 2021 Fringe as a way of giving the Adelaide circus scene a way to bounce back into performance mode."

As part of this, the company is participating in the Adelaide Fringe's Invest in the Arts campaign, which is providing a platform for Adelaide based artists to crowdfund for their productions. This initiative of the Adelaide Fringe is a way to support home-grown artists by giving them the platform to crowd-fund to help cover the upfront expenses for their productions, whilst connecting with the Fringe-going public. "A lot of people are surprised at all the costs that go into creating a production like Cirque Nocturne," says Ms Lawrence. "There's performance and rehearsal venue hire, costumes, marketing. It all adds up into large upfront expenses. We though that participating in Adelaide Fringes Invest in the Arts platform would be a great way for arts lovers to help with these expenses" says Ms Lawrence. "We are hoping that the people of Adelaide take pride in our home-grown show and will get behind us and help support local artists to once again grace the stage". Donations made by arts patrons over $2 to the Invest in the arts campaign are tax deductible.

Cirque Nocturne was founded in 2016, and the company have staged performances around Adelaide, regional SA and interstate, including at the Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe festivals, the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe and with the Adelaide City Council in the CBD.

The Invest in the Arts campaign runs until December 17th, with Fringe tickets being released for sale on December 18th.

You can help by donating to Cirque Nocturne's Invest in the Arts campaign here: https://www.adelaidefringefoundation.org.au/fundraisers/cirque-nocturne

