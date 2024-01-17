Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March

Learn more about Blank Canvas and Cabaret Desire here!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Adelaide circus-theatre company Cirque Nocturne will take creativity to a whole new realm for the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, by presenting two brand-new productions that cross the boundaries of art forms and allows their audiences to get involved in the performances like never before.

The first of these productions, titled ‘Cabaret Desire’, presents a new take on the well-known ‘sexy circus’ genre than Fringe patrons will be familiar with. As well as witnessing astounding acrobatic and burlesque acts, audience members will have the opportunity to receive intimate readings of short stories and poetry from the performers throughout the two-hour production.

Cirque Nocturne’s second production, ‘Blank Canvas’, combines the company’s signature circus-cabaret performances with live life-drawing. Audiences attending the show will be encouraged to bring their sketchpads and pencils to capture images of the acrobatic acts on paper. The show features performances by some of Australia’s best circus artists, and includes exciting acts by acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and burlesque dancers. At the conclusion of each act, the performers will present short life-drawing style poses for the audience to be able to get more detailed sketches.

Producer and performer Kate Lawrence says of Cirque Nocturne’s 2024 Fringe season, “We wanted to try pushing some artistic boundaries this Fringe. We wanted to try and incorporate some creative disciplines that aren’t usually associated with circus arts, whilst keeping the acrobatic elements that have made our shows sell-outs in the past. Visual art and literature seemed like challenging mediums, and we think audiences will be enchanted by the results”.

Founded in 2016, Cirque Nocturne have obtained a reputation for presenting theatrical circus shows with an exciting blend of glamour, fantasy and skill. Their shows to date have included productions for Adelaide’s summer and winter festivals, such as the Adelaide Fringe and Cabaret Fringe, regional SA and interstate tours, and ambitious projects around greater Adelaide, including staging an open-air show in Victoria Square. The company prides itself on pushing creative boundaries by exploring cross-disciplinary and site-specific performance, as well as presenting commercial circus shows at corporate and private events.

Blank Canvas

March 14, 15, 16, 17

7pm

My Lover Cindi

Tickets from Click Here

Cabaret Desire

March 8

8pm

Aphrodite Lounge

Tickets from Click Here




