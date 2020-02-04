Cayleigh Davies and Rita Bush Lead RETRIEVE YOUR JEANS

A brilliant collaboration between highly talented dancer/choreographers Cayleigh Davies and Rita Bush and a cast of award winning dancers is set to wow audiences at this Fringe.

The stunning show features five women, a washing line and endless blue jeans in a soulful dance performance traversing seemingly insignificant moments in time that stick in the conscious whilst shaping us and the connections we weave through our journey in life.

Co-created by a team of dance artists from Adelaide, Perth and regional WA with multiple awards and extensive international experience, 'Retrieve Your Jeans' is a world class show and with just three performance dates, booking a ticket early is recommended.

Presented by: Rita Bush and Cayleigh Davies

Cayleigh Davies and Rita Bush are a dynamic duo who create and perform contemporary dance works as independent artists. Cayleigh Davies resides in South Australian and Rita Bush in regional Western Australia, and both have worked extensively in the other's home location. Both dance artists completed their studies at Adelaide College of the Arts and connected through dance collective The Human Arts Movement. The pair have worked closely on a variety of dance projects over the last 4 years starting with Cayleigh Davies multi award winning show in[nate]ture at Adelaide Fringe 2017. Further creative and performance credits include The Wavering (by Rita Bush, 2017), Nothing Here (Rita Bush, 2018), The Presence of Wool (Symantha Parr, 201t9) and Creatures (Alison Currie, 2018)

SHOW: RETRIEVE YOUR JEANS

DATES: 13, 14, 15 MARCH

VENUE: THE STUDIO AT RESTLESS DANCE THEATRE, 195 GILLES STREET, ADELAIDE

Dancers: Cayleigh Davies, Rita Bush, Ruby Dolman, Jacinta Jeffries and Zoe Gay

Instagram instagram.com/retrieveyourjeans2020/





