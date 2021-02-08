Carlotta Returns to Adelaide With I'M NOT DEAD YET DARLINGS!

Living legend Carlotta bids farewell, and gives a warm thank you, to Adelaide audiences with her acclaimed show I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings! before her retirement later this year.

After selling out Adelaide Fringe in 2019 with Queen of the Cross, Carlotta returns to Adelaide with a live band (and an Order of Australia Medal!) to perform at the newest Fringe venue, The Queens.

The star of Les Girls and inspiration for Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert was recently a feature guest on Stan Grant's One Plus One and is an Australian icon, political activist and living legend.

She's led an extraordinary life: good times, bum times, she's seen them all, she's still here and I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings! will tell her remarkable story with her musical director, Adelaide's Michael Griffiths, from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21 at The Queens.

Carlotta says: "I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings! Is all about me and my life where I can have a good send up of myself. It's also a great chance to sing some of my favourite songs from the 60s and 70s. We were never allowed to sing live back in Les Girls and I've only been singing the last few years and I just love it."

I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings! gives Carlotta the chance to thank her loyal generations of audiences who still pack in to catch her shows.

Carlotta says: "You've all kept me going for 58 years and this is my way of thanking you all. With all this COVID business going on, we're living in such a different era. It's been a hard year for so many and it's never been more important for us all to have a good laugh. I've been coming to Adelaide since the 60s and boy has it changed!"

Carlotta returns with a new artistic talent she picked up during her year off the stage thanks to COVID.

Carlotta says: "I've taken up a new hobby painting portraits of Australian showbiz people from my home on the Gold Coast. I've even got an exhibition on at the moment in Sydney and my paintings have nearly all sold so I guess I can call myself an artist these days too!

"Adelaide will be my first time back on stage and I can't wait to see you all, I have such fond memories of being there at Fringe in 2019. I was out and about seeing shows and had a ball."

Performances run February 19-21, 2021.

thequeensadelaide.com.au/ourprogram/carlotta-im-not-dead-yet-darlings