Carclew Empowers Emerging South Australian Creatives With Over $75,000 in Artist Grants

13 early career artists across South Australia have been successful in the latest round of Carclew's Project and Development Grants. $75K has been injected into 13 young artists in the early stages of their careers, offering individuals and arts organisations a chance to cultivate creative projects and foster professional growth. As Australia's leading multidisciplinary youth arts organisation, Carclew, with support from the state government provides much-needed funds to kick-start artists' careers ensuring a robust, innovative, and progressive arts industry in SA.

South Australian Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels MP states:

To cultivate accomplished arts practitioners for the future, it's imperative to invest in early career artists and support new initiatives. With help from the State Government's $8 million arts funding boost, Carclew continues to provide funding to early career artists, and remain a leader in early career arts development across the state. In this round of Carclew's Project and Development Grants, 13 young South Australian artists have the extraordinary opportunity to bring their artistic visions to life and engage in new experiences. The sustainability and success of South Australia's dynamic arts community is ensured by supporting these artists and I look forward to following their creative careers.

Carclew received 45 applications from young artists across the state that were peer assessed by a panel of industry experts in creative writing, theatre, multidisciplinary arts, music, film, dance and visual arts. Given SA's strong live music scene, this round saw a great number of young musicians receiving a boost to develop their projects. They will have the opportunity to record new music and travel to develop their skills.

The biannual grants, serve as a pivotal platform for emerging creatives in South Australia, providing them with an invaluable springboard to launch their artistic endeavours. This competitive program encompasses diverse art projects, including film, creative writing, music, dance, live performances, and visual and digital arts. The grants contribute significantly to the growth and development of the state's arts and cultural sector by showcasing the finest emerging artists from South Australia.

Receiving a $9,988.52 grant is filmmaker Dante Nieszwiedz, whose 10-minute sci-fi coming-of-age film 'M-8' follows the story of 16-year-old Ruby, a clever and ambitious inventor. Ruby sets out to create a support robot to guarantee her a scholarship to the prestigious Academy of Robotics, but things take a turn when she meets her creation, M-8.

Country musician Ellen Tefanis receives a $2,200 grant to attend the 2023 Americana Fest in Nashville, Tennessee to grow and create new connections within the global music community.

Tefanis says: "This funding creates a unique opportunity for me to travel internationally to network with industry professionals and musicians at this year's Americana Fest 2023.”

“Country musicians both based nationally and internationally have recommended Americana Fest as a chance to help build a new artist's brand through the offered workshops and networking sessions, while also helping artists develop relationships to help refine their music and bridge their path between the American and Australian country music industry."

Dancer Jasmine Williamson-Gray has been awarded $3,000 for a Professional Development Program with Swedish contemporary dance organisation IlDance, where she will create, collaborate and tour with IlDance's junior company, IlYoung. Jasmine has also been offered a secondment in Ferrara, Italy, providing valuable insight into choreographic composition.

WIlliamson-Gray says the Project and Development Grant opens up so many opportunities for her that she otherwise wouldn't have. She states:

“As an emerging artist, the support I've received from Carclew in collaboration with The Mill Adelaide is undeniably career-defining. It allows me to develop my personal, artistic, and professional practice. This funding allows me to develop my creative identity, technical ability, confidence, voice, and perspective through exposure and involvement in a completely new and unique setting.”

“This first-hand experience will have an immeasurable impact on my professionalism as a young artist, and provide me with opportunities to form a unique, well-rounded, mature, and useful understanding of collaboration, process, and artistic exploration. I feel as though my words cannot possibly do my gratitude justice. The development and growth I'll experience are invaluable, and words cannot express how defining this is for my development as an artist; perhaps I should dance it instead, as words aren't my forte.”

The newly appointed CEO of Carclew, Mimi Crowe states:

“This is a terrific outcome.”

“Growing demand for our grants program in recent years has meant the Project & Development rounds for individual artists are increasingly competitive and it has been valuable to have the additional support of the South Australian Government's Arts Funding Boost. This round, in particular, drew a high volume of applicants from the music sector, demonstrating the power of Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music and the importance of investment in the music industry's future leaders. Carclew's grant programs are part of a much bigger picture in realising our collective creative potential.”

Joel Byrne, Carclew's Coordinator of Funding Programs states:

“It's always a personal privilege and an honour to meet some of the extraordinarily talented artists operating in the South Australian arts communities, and an even greater privilege to know that through our funding programs, Carclew can have an impact on their development and future career in their chosen artform.”

PROJECT & DEVELOPMENT GRANT RECIPIENTS | ROUND 2, 2023

Angus Brill Reed | Music | Vocalize U Trip | $3,000.00

Musician Angus Brill Reed will use this grant to attend Vocalize U: a 10-day artist development camp in Los Angeles. They will live on-premises, immersed in songwriting, performance, brand development, and music business with international industry icons, decision-makers, and mentors.

Cherie De Klerk | Music | 'My Cherie' Album development | $10,000

This project will fund the creation and promotion of My Cherie's debut album, including professional recording, mixing, mastering, cover design and multimedia arts. The album will include 12 songs written and produced by ChÃ©rie de Klerk, with featured South Australian artists and creatives.

Chloe Seabrook | Music | PR for next single | $6,298.50

This project includes recording, release, and marketing of Chloe's next single. She has self-funded her debut single on a very tight budget and wants to give this release an edge by using a professional marketing and PR agency, professional video and photography and artist development/mentoring support from an industry expert throughout the process.

Dante Nieszwiedz | Film | M-8 | $9,988.52

M-8 is a 10-minute sci-fi coming-of-age film that follows the story of 16-year-old Ruby, a clever and ambitious inventor. Ruby sets out to create a support robot to guarantee her a scholarship to the prestigious Academy of Robotics. It's been her dream for as long as she can remember, but things take a turn when she meets her creation, M-8.

Dylan Ballone | Music | Complete recording of EP | $3,242.56

The Wired Serenity are 4 talented individuals aged 17-19 with a passion for music. With a new singer, the band is even stronger, and they are excited and ready to re-record two songs (that have not yet been released) and record two completely new songs to complete the collection for the debut EP later this year.

Ella McClean | Music | Record & Promote EP | $10,000.00

This project is to record, promote and release a five-song EP which will be recorded with world-renowned multi-award-winning producer Rod McCormack at The Music Cellar studio in Central Coast, NSW. A release schedule of singles and the EP will begin in September-October 2023.

Ellen Tefanis | Music | Americana Festival Trip | $2,200.00

Americana Fest is held annually in Nashville, TN. This Americana festival is "Nashville's most educational music industry forum where it covers interests for artists, managers, labels and much more. Ellen was recommended by Kristy Cox an artist originally from SA, who attests to the fact that everything she does now stems from attending Americana Fest.

Emily Savage | Film | Little Horrors | $5,286.04

Little Horrors is a 3-minute experimental short composed of traditional 2D animation, turning childhood paranoias into darkly humorous vignettes. Whether it was eyes in the air vents, carnivorous preschool parachutes, curse containing email chains, or streets rearranging themselves under my feet until nothing was familiar – I was altogether in another world.

Jasmine Williamson-Gray | Dance | 'IIDance' Professional Development | $3,000.00

IlDance, a contemporary dance organisation based in Sweden, with The Mill Adelaide's support, has offered an Jasmine the IlDance Professional Development Program. I'll create, collaborate and tour with IlDance's junior company, IlYoung. Alongside this, I've been offered a secondment in Ferrara, Italy which provides valuable insight into choreographic composition.

Lou Howard | Music | Record, Mix and Master album | $3,950.00

This grant will assist in recording, mixing and mastering of an album of original dark folk/spoken word/jazz music. Inspired by local and international poets, Irish heritage and circus/theatre soundscape.

Sarah Grainger | Music | Sunsick Daisy PR campaign | $5,760.00

This project aims to put in motion a PR campaign for Sunsick Daisy's debut EP, "Breathe In... Breathe Out", to film and release a music video for its focus track, "Faith", and to record an additional 2 singles in November of 2023, all to increase the band's profile both locally and nationally with the view to tour in 2024.

Toby Trenwith | Music | Complete recording of EP | $2,301.20

Broken Loose is a band of 4 young friends that have been performing together since their early teens and are now producing original music in the thrash metal genre. They have hit the music scene hard with massive amounts of industry support and have originals already recorded. They are ready to finish creating their first EP if they can get funding.

Vincent Barbaro | Music | Write and record album | $10,000.00

Write, record, and produce a 12-track album for Divebar Youth. The aim is to create a body of work that will progress my artistic vision, attract attention from industry figures, develop my abilities as a creative as well as assist me in working with other musicians and creatives while adequately compensating them for their time and expertise.

Carclew is South Australia's largest multi-art form and cultural organisation dedicated to artistic outcomes by and for people aged 26 and under. It provides young people opportunities to try different art forms, supports emerging artists in developing their craft and advocates for youth arts practice.