Cabaret Fringe Festival Returns For 2020

Adelaide's Cabaret Fringe Festival has opened artist registrations for its thirteenth annual program in 2020. Running from 29 May - 28 June across multiple venues, the festival is ready to take on the new decade with the bold cabaret energy South Australians know and love.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Paul and Adam Boylon, the festival provides an affordable platform for cabaret artists to reach audiences old and new, and allows audiences the opportunity to experience the diversity of expression that makes cabaret such a popular and accessible art-form.

From humble beginnings at cabaret club La Bohème, the Cabaret Fringe Festival now sees dozens of acts performing at venues all around Adelaide. Featuring the best of home-grown and national talent side by side, the festival represents the breadth of artistic expression in Cabaret in Australia.

In 2019, a new board, Cabaret Fringe Association Inc, was established to advance the event and to work toward a sustainable model for the future. With a long-term commitment to nurturing cabaret in South Australia, the board aims to provide independent creators and producers with a platform to develop their art.

Urging local cabaret artists to register to become a part of the festival in 2020, Chairman Greg Mackie said, "Cabaret is a dynamic and inclusive merging of art-forms and we are super excited to invite you to participate. Together we can grow audiences and help artists to reach them. Register and be a part of this wonderful program."

At the helm for the second year is Executive Producer Lauren Thiel who is looking forward to welcoming the amazing talent we have in Adelaide to the Cabaret Fringe Festival 2020!

"From cabaret to burlesque, and jazz to dessert, we are looking for anyone and everyone to help us celebrate this incredible art-form!"

"We invite all of Adelaide's fantastic performers to register their performances online. We hope we see you at the cabaret in 2020... old chum!" Thiel concluded.

The festival promotes accessible pathways for audiences to experience emerging and established cabaret artists, enables venues and artists to work collaboratively and grow their audiences and build a reputation within the cabaret and arts scene, and enables income-generating opportunities for artists.

2020 Artist Registrations are open now, closing on 31 March 2020 for print marketing and 20 April 2020 for all registrations. More information about registering is available here

Visit the Cabaret Fringe Festival website for more information: http://www.cabaretfringefestival.com.





