CLUB QUEENS: The Late-Night Adelaide Fringe Cabaret Club Where Anything Can Happen

Club Queens is the late-night cabaret club where anything can happen!

A new after-hours cabaret club, Club Queens, will be the hottest ticket in town this Fringe season.

The late-night Fringe club will end the night right (or get the cabaret party started!) from 11.15pm every Friday and Saturday night at new Fringe hub, THE QUEENS (located in the historic Queens Theatre).

Club Queens will feature an ever-changing line-up of hosts and guests to take audiences on a deliciously debauched night of cabaret, comedy and live music. And, for those not ready to call it a night after the show ends, DJs will keep the Club Queens party going at The Queens bar until 1.30am.

"Club Queens is where the stars of THE QUEENS let loose, and really come out to play," says host and producer, Amelia Ryan. "It's the kind of no-holds-barred late-night show where everything goes and anything can happen. After performing their 'polished and poised' shows that feature in the program, the performers will be unleashed in late-night mode. It's going to be unpredictable; it's going to be raucous, and it's going to be a whole lot of fun. I can't wait to see what every night delivers."

While some of the hosts and guests will remain a secret until showtime, Amelia can reveal that Paul McDermott & Catherine Alcorn, Carla Lippis, Marney McQueen, The Wine Bluffs (Damian Callinan & Paul Calleja), and perhaps even Adelaide's own Boy Wonder from Berlin, HANS, are just some of the hosts who will take audiences on a wild cabaret ride.

Amelia, who will host one of the nights with Libby O'Donovan, says the Club Queens team (including Amelia's husband and co-producer, Zac Tyler) are drawing on their many years of Fringe experience and long list of contacts for Club Queens' rotating line-up of Australia's most talented comedians, musicians and cabaret stars in town for the Fringe.

"We've been able to invite our favourite artists from our combined 15 years producing and performing both around Australia and internationally," she says. "These are our favourite folk from our time at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe and everywhere in between. It'll be like a big scintillating singalong party where the wine flows and anything goes!"

No two nights will be the same as the Club Queens team will bring the flavours of cabaret clubs in New York's East Village and London's West End to the Adelaide Fringe.

Club Queens revellers will be able to enjoy a wide range of premium beverage options at THE QUEENS including wine from Clare Valley, barista-fresh coffee and delicious brewed teas. Guests will also be able to enjoy the full range of Sparkke brews - including beer, ginger beer, cider and hard lemonade - plus the just-released Full Circle spirits, and artisanal Sparkke cocktails, exclusively created for THE QUEENS this Fringe.

Held in Adelaide's newest Fringe hub, THE QUEENS, Club Queens really is the place where everything goes, and anything can happen.

Club Queens

THE QUEENS, Playhouse Lane and Gilles Arcade

Every Friday and Saturday night: February 19 - March 20

From 11.15pm (except for opening night on February 19 where it will start at 10pm)

thequeensadelaide.com.au

thequeensadelaide.com.au/ourprogram/club-queens