CIRCUS OF ILLUSION Comes to Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide in July

Escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting edge illusions and spectacular magic to create Circus of Illusion, playing two shows only on Wednesday 20 July at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide.

The ringmaster will take you on a journey where he blends world-class circus artists, spellbinding magic that will leave you mesmerised by a show of mystery and mayhem. Stay on the edge of your seat and keep your eyes peeled amazing showgirls levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as the talented troupe of performers from across the globe treat your senses to a show of pure spectacle.

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is the producer, director and head illusionist. He began Circus of Illusion four years ago and says, "It originated in a circus tent in Adelaide". But he moved it into a theatrical space: while the Big Top tradition was lost, much was gained. "You can do a lot more effects and lighting and theatrics with the show." Boyd performs death-defying escapes, levitations, disappearances, mime and ingenious illusions that leave audiences in awe.

Also starring is Australia's own and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist the incredible Sascha Williams, a veteran performer who comes from generations of circus families and whose high risk rola bola act has taken him all over the world including the great Moscow Circus tour in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa.