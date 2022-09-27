Bunbury Productions Presents: MONO â€“ A Three-Person One-Man Show

Bunbury Productions has announced that the comedy smash hit Mono is coming to Adelaide for a week playing in the Dunstan Playhouse, 1 - 5 February 2023. Tickets are on sale from 10.00am Friday 30 September through Ticketek.

Max Gillies (The Gillies Report), Emily Taheny (Mad as Hell) and John Wood (Blue Heelers) are the entire cast of Mono; the brand-new classic comedy by Angus FitzSimons (Senior Moments).

"It is an honour to be asked to do "King Lear" for the Bell Shakespeare Company, says Max Gillies "But they didn't ask, so I'm doing Mono.

"I think we could all do with a laugh at the moment" says John Wood "That's why I watch "Fawlty Towers" after rehearsals for Mono are thankfully over."

"It will be a thrill to be onstage with these two legends" says Emily Taheny "Max and John are household names and also recognised in flats"

Mono is a comedy revue play in the tradition of Joyce Grenfell, Alan Bennett and Bob Newhart; with nine brilliant comic characters brought to life through hysterical monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter. It's a comic tour de farce from three of Australia's best performers.

What is Mono about? It's about 90 minutes. It's also about a hectoring Headmistress, a bad Bush Poet (and he don't know it), a puzzled Policeman, a meandering Minister, a chaotic Conductor, a mindless "Mindfulness" teacher, a surreal Sotheby's Auctioneer, and a very, very sozzled Mother of the Bride. It's about pure fun and about to be at the Dunstan Playhouse in February 2023.