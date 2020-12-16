Bangarra Dance Theatre To Tour Regional NSW

In February 2021, Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, will tour Spirit: a retrospective 2021 to regional locations across New South Wales. The Company, on the back of their recent Australian Dance Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Company and Outstanding Performance by a Male Dancer, will perform in Griffith, Orange, Tamworth and Wyong, following a run at Sydney Festival.

Spirit: a retrospective 2021 is a powerful collection of dance stories chosen from Bangarra's 31-year repertoire. Featuring the full Bangarra ensemble of 18 dancers, Spirit draws from a selection of the company's most celebrated works, comprising of Brolga (Corroboree), Black (Ochres), Yellow (Ochres), Dingo (Skin), White (Ochres), Moth (Bush), Two Sisters (Bush), The Call (Walkabout), and In her Mind (Nyapanyapa). Tracing an unbroken songline, the works unravels a sacred world of plants, animals, and ancestral medicine, laid down one step at a time.

Set to a haunting score, Spirit invites audiences to connect with stories and songlines drawn from all over Australia, in a celebration of First Nations Peoples' unbroken connection to the land. The works of Spirit are choreographed by Bangarra Artistic Director and multi award-winning choreographer Stephen Page, along with Bangarra Associate Artistic Director Frances Rings, Bernadette Walong-Sene and Djakapurra Munyarryun, and the late Russell Page. The atmospheric score for Spirit was composed by the late David Page, Bangarra's long-time music director and prolific composer, and Steve Francis, an award-winning composer for film, television, theatre, and dance.

This project is proudly supported by The Balnaves Foundation and by the NSW Government though Create NSW as part of Arts Restart.

This regional tour is a rare opportunity to see some of Bangarra's much-loved repertoire as a must-see dance experience in 2021. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.bangarra.com.au/productions/spirit-regional-tour/.