BONNIE AND CLYDE Will Open at Hayes Theatre Co in September

Teagan Wouters and Mat Verevis will play the title roles in the musical Bonnie & Clyde. Cast in 2019 when Bonnie & Clyde was scheduled for the 2020 Hayes Theatre Co season, Teagan and Mat are finally able to play these roles, with the remainder of the 14 cast members to be announced in July after an exciting audition process in both Melbourne and Sydney. Telling the story of America's most notorious bank robbers and lovers, the Australian professional premiere of Bonnie & Clyde will play from 17 September as part of Hayes Theatre Co's 2021 season.

Playing Bonnie Parker, a beautiful girl torn between love and fame, is Teagan Wouters. Teagan performed the role of Nicola in the Australian stage production of Kinky Boots, for which she received a Helpmann Award nomination. Her other theatre credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Lisa Houseman in the Australian tour of Dirty Dancing, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and she is currently playing Julia in the Australian tour of The Wedding Singer.

Playing the other half of this infamous duo, Clyde Barrow, is singer/actor/songwriter Mat Verevis. Mat is a best known for his Helpmann Award winning performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and has performed in the Australian Premiere of Lazarus for The Production Company, Torch Song Trilogy, There's Something About Music and starred as Mark in Rent at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year. He was also a finalist in Channel 9's The Voice (Season 3).

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula), is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Directed and choreographed by newcomer Sam Hooper (Cats, Mamma Mia!) and music direction by Zara Stanton (Fangirls), Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Sam, when speaking of this unique spin on the epic tale, said, "Bonnie and Clyde is a complex and bold story - the legend of this infamous duo, as they claw their way up from poverty, forgoing family and the law, for love and notoriety. 2021 audiences will not only be seeing the Australian debut of the show, but after undergoing script adjustments from the original, they'll also be seeing a unique version of Bonnie and Clyde."

Bookings: www.hayestheatre.com.au | (02) 8065 7337