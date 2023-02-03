BARRY POTTER AND THE MAGIC OF WIZARDRY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Fest

Dive into real live wizard magic, with the world premiere of the first Harry Potter themed satirical magic show for adults, (also accessible to a family audience). Character comedian and magician Tim Motley (USA), best known on the Fringe circuit for his award-winning and popular Dirk Darrow shows, dives into a new genre with this fantasy parody of a certain Wizarding World.

Though no knowledge of Harry Potter movies or books is required to enjoy the show, this is a chance for fans to experience live magic in a context they already understand. The show is presented as an autobiographical story-telling show by a new fictional character "Barry Potter", who is performing at festivals after a tragic fall from grace. Experience the wonder of world-class wizardry in a realm of messenger owls, robed wizards, and flying broomsticks! Marvel at mind blowing mysteries with cauldrons, goblets, scrolls, and talking snakes.

"Magic is a vital part of how humans understand a world that is often complex and unknowable... both as young humans, and young civilizations. This Potter-verse is the most common reference most modern people have for knowing what magic is. That's why I thought it would be really cool to do a show that plays to those tropes, rather than ignoring them." -Tim Motley

Location: The Griffins, 38 Hindmarsh Square

Dates: 17 Feb - 5 Mar @ 7:25pm + 4:20pm weekend matinees.

Location: Wonderland Festival Hub, Hindmarsh Square

Dates: 11-13 & 18 Mar @ 3:30pm.

Cost: $20-$30. Media comps available upon request.