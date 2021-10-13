Images/"> Images /"> Images /"> Images .broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/21634116565.jpg" border="0" alt="Australian Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE ROCK MUSICAL Rescheduled to 2023 " title="Australian Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE ROCK MUSICAL Rescheduled to 2023 " align="left" style="float:left;ma RG /"> RG /"> RG /"> RG in-right:10px;" width="300" height="98">

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the Australian tour of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE ROCK MUSICAL has now Bee/">Bee/">Bee/">Been rescheduled for January/February 2023 for dates noted below.

As a curRen/">Ren/">Ren/">Rent ticket holder, your tickets will remain valid in your original seats and there is nothing further to do, other than to hold on to your tickets and present them on the night at the new dates in your city.

RAC ARen/">Ren/">Ren/">Rena, Perth WA

Thursday 18 November 2021 now valid for Saturday 4 February 2023

Adelaide Entertainment Centre ARen/">Ren/">Ren/">Rena, SA

Sunday 21 November 2021 now valid for Thursday 2 February 2023

Qudos Bank ARen/">Ren/">Ren/">Rena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday 24 November 2021 now valid for Friday 27 January 2023

Rod Laver ARen/">Ren/">Ren/">Rena, Melbourne VIC

Friday 26 November 2021 now valid for Wednesday 8th February 2023

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Sunday 28 November 2021 now valid for Monday 30 January 2023

For fans who are unable to attend the new dates, please lodge your refund request here by Friday 12 November 2021. Learn more GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQ/">GQi5s8kNXdbat7qfCdl86jdyTi208z2cl2rsJpfiCmtWbExyyDVg">here.