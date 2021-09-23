Australian String Quartet Announce Chair-elect Sheena Boughen

The Australian String Quartet (ASQ) has announced Sheena Boughen OAM, as the successor to current Chair, Nicholas Callinan AO, who will retire from the role at the end of 2021. Ms. Boughen, who joined the ASQ Board earlier this year, has been appointed Chair-Elect effective immediately and Chair from January 2022.

Mr. Callinan, Chair since 2015, said "the role has been enormously rewarding as an opportunity to contribute to all that the ASQ has achieved in education and cultural interactions across Australia as well as in unforgettable performances here and internationally".

As Chair, Mr. Callinan oversaw major changes in the quartet playing group, the rounding out of the board, a major transformation of the ASQ's internal systems, and the rebuilding of its financial reserves. He championed setting up the Richard Divall Fund for Australian Music. Mr. Callinan was also a strong supporter of the organisation's investment in digital innovation, which will see the ASQ continue to reach audiences through its On Demand platform.

"I am immensely proud that the ASQ has been able to continue its engagement with audiences throughout the pandemic, thanks to its resilience, its flexibility, its responsiveness and its embracing technological innovation. The ASQ is a wonderful organisation with exceptional people committed to ensuring that the quartet remains as one of Australia's pre-eminent national touring ensembles," Mr. Callinan said.

"Sheena's appointment will be key to the continued development of the organisation for the future. I will work alongside Sheena for the remainder of the year and look forward to continuing to serve on the ASQ Board into the future," he added.