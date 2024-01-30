Australian Dance Theatre Appoints Brianna Kell as Artistic Associate

Australian Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of Brianna Kell to the role of Artistic Associate.

Joining Australian Dance Theatre’s ensemble in 2022, Brianna has danced in Daniel Riley’s The Third, SAVAGE and THE HUM for the company, as well as maintaining her own independent choreographic practice. In 2023, she choreographed the work NOW/AGAIN as part of the company’s CULTIVATE:ONE season.

“Working with the company and artists at ADT is an honour,” says Brianna Kell, “I’m thrilled to continue working with the company as Artistic Associate, and to support Dan in the creation of some really exciting projects. This is an amazing opportunity and I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career alongside the incredible dancers at the core of the company.”

Brianna has worked as a dancer, choreographer and educator. In addition to tutoring dance students at Victorian College of the Arts, Brianna has maintained a dynamic and broad ranging practice that has seen her perform, collaborate and design programs for companies across Australia. She premiered her first full-length work, The Other Side, at Campbelltown Arts Centre in 2023.

"Brianna brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and heart with her to this role,” says Australian Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director Daniel Riley, “and is a complete joy to collaborate with. Brianna’s ideas, alignment with our company values and brilliant artistry saw her stand out in an incredibly strong field of applicants. I am greatly looking forward to working together to continue building an exciting future for the company, and to support her growth as a leader within our Australian arts ecology.

“We love working with Brianna,” says Executive Director Nick Hays, “her enthusiasm and passion for our work is totally infectious. I’m pumped to see what she’ll bring to the company as Artistic Associate and the places she’ll take us, our dancers, and our audiences.”

Brianna is currently in rehearsals for the company’s latest work, Marrow, which will premiere as part of the 2024 Adelaide Festival from 13 – 17 March at The Odeon Theatre. She will transition into her new role in the coming weeks.

“Marrow is shaping up to be a really important and moving piece that has a lot to say about this country and where we all find ourselves,” says Brianna, “It’s a privilege to make work that you believe in, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company in a whole new way as Artistic Associate.”



