Aussie Rock Royalty Comes to Adelaide Guitar Festival to Celebrate The Rolling Stones

Four of Australian music's best lead vocalists will pay tribute to rock legends The Rolling Stones and the 50th anniversary of the iconic album Sticky Fingers at Adelaide Guitar Festival 2021.

Tickets are on sale for The Stones' Sticky Fingers featuring Magic Dirt's Adalita, Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson, The Cruel Sea's Tex Perkins and You Am I's Tim Rogers at Her Majesty's Theatre on July 15.

With an east coast tour already boasting sold-out shows, Adelaide Guitar Festival audiences can now join in on this exciting celebration of five decades since Sticky Fingers was first released.

From the opening track Brown Sugar to future classics Wild Horses and Dead Flowers, the album perfectly reflected a turbulent time in music, politics and the free love generation.

"It is with a mixture of abject terror and completely deranged excitement that I get to go on the road with Adalita, Tex and Tim - three of the finest musicians this country has produced," Jamieson said.

"It's a complete honour to share the stage with them and interpret one of the greatest records of all time, Sticky Fingers by The Rolling Stones. I'm taking a big breath out, knowing this will be insanely fun but also crazy challenging."

Perkins added: "I was 15 when I started listening to Sticky Fingers... For me, it's close to a perfect album. Every track stands up by itself - every lick, beat and word is exactly where it needs to be. It has a feel of wild abandon followed by a darkness and beauty that is devastating."

Led by guitar virtuoso Matt Smith (Thirsty Merc), the backing band includes former Adelaide local Clayton Doley (Jimmy Barnes/The Mighty Reapers) on keys along with fellow acclaimed Australian musicians Dario Bortolin (Baby Animals) on bass and Hamish Stuart (Ayers Rock/Don Walker) on drums, plus up-and-coming musician James Christowski on guitar.

The all-star cast will perform Sticky Fingers in full plus some of The Rolling Stones' other greatest hits in a captivating two-hour spectacular.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan said he was thrilled with today's announcement ahead of the full festival program being revealed next month.

"We couldn't wait to share the news that Adelaide Guitar Festival is joining in on these exciting global celebrations. It's going to be fantastic to see so many rock legends on stage at the same time, and for audiences to experience the grit and glory of Sticky Fingers performed live by some of Australia's best rock musicians. The show is certainly one of the highlights of this year's program, and we look forward to announcing our full line-up of exceptional artists and community engagement events very soon."

Bookings: BASS 131 246 or online at bass.net.au

For further information visit www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.