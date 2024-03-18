Atsuko Okatsuka Australian Tour 2024 Rescheduled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict outside of the artist's control, the tour dates for Atsuko Okatsuka needed to be rescheduled from April to July/August.

Atsuko Okatsuka is on her way for her first Australian tour! She will kick off in Perth before heading to Sydney, Melborne and Brisbane. Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December at 10am local time at bohmpresents.com.

Bringing her brand-new show Full Grown, Atsuko is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA. Atsuko was born in Taiwan and spent her childhood in Japan. Her debut stand-up special, The Intruder – directed by Tig Notaro premiered on HBO, last year and was named the Best Debut Special of 2022 by the New York Times and one of the Best Specials of 2022 by Vulture and Variety.

She won the 2023 Gracie Award for Best Special and Atsuko was nominated for Best Comedian by the Wowie Awards. She was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and when she made her late-night stand-up debut on The Late Late Show with James Cordern, Vulture proclaimed she won late-night.

Atsuko is currently developing a half hour comedy series based on her life with FX. Her on-screen credits include History of the World Pt. II (Hulu), Room 104 (HBO), and The Show Next Door with Randall Park (ROKU+). Atsuko was recently featured on This American Life with Ira Glass and told the story of how she got to the USA. She was raised by her grandmother, and they created the #DropChallenge together which has amassed more than 10 million views. Her unique upbringing brings an artfully offbeat resilient persona which is perfectly embodied in her blunt bangs and bowl cut.

Tour Dates

Perth Astor Theatre Tuesday July 30

Melbourne The Palms At Crown Wednesday July 31 (two Shows)

Sydney Enmore Theatre Saturday August 3 (two Shows)

Brisbane The Tivoli Sunday August 4