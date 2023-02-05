Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Athens Productions to Present HOMER'S ODYSSEY and THE WORLD'S BEST SONGS at the Adelaide Fringe

The World's Best Songs will begin one hour after the Odyssey finishes.Â 

Feb. 05, 2023 Â 
Athens Productions will present two different shows at the Adelaide Fringe.

'HOMER'S ODYSSEY - A mini musical'

Now in it's 5th year! In this unique adaptation Odysseus is an old man living in Ithaca who spends his time singing and telling stories about Helen of Troy, his beloved wife Penelope and more...

Three locations:

17,18,24 and 25 February at 6pm Strathmore Hotel, 129 North Terrace

3 and 4 March at 6pm The British Hotel, Port Adelaide

12 March at 3pm and 16 March at 6pm Prospect Town Hall.

Also Music: Acoustic songs in a number of languages.

'THE WORLD'S BEST SONGS'

Same dates and nights but one hour after the Odyssey finishes.

ATHENS PRODUCTIONS

Loucas Loizou was born in Cyprus to Greek parents. He studied classical guitar and Pianoforte with the London's Trinity College of Music.

He studied theatre directing with NIDA in Sydney and Film with the Radio and the Film school in Sydney.

He worked with the BBC in London and with the CyBC TV in Cyprus. He appeared in numerous TV and radio programmes including the ABC.

While on holidays in London in 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus and occupied his hometown in the Northern part of the Island.




Review: THE JEN LUSH BAND at Wizard Tone Studios, Hendon Photo
Review: THE JEN LUSH BAND at Wizard Tone Studios, Hendon
The performance was brilliantly executed, thoroughly engaging, and utterly beautiful.
BARRY POTTER AND THE MAGIC OF WIZARDRY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Fest Photo
BARRY POTTER AND THE MAGIC OF WIZARDRY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Fest
Dive into real live wizard magic, with the world premiere of the first Harry Potter themed satirical magic show for adults, (also accessible to a family audience).Â  Character comedian and magician Tim Motley (USA), best known on the Fringe circuit for his award-winning and popular Dirk Darrow shows, dives into a new genre with this fantasy parody of a certain Wizarding World. Â 
Join Confetti Celebrations At Adelaide Festival Centres Childrens Artspace Photo
Join Confetti Celebrations At Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace
Glenunga International High School is helping Adelaide Festival Centre celebrate its 50th birthday with a new exhibition, Catching Confetti, on display at Children's Artspace until April 16.
Seann Walsh Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023 Photo
Seann Walsh Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023
Seann Walsh is heading back on tour in Australia! Performances begin on 30 March.

