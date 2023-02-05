Athens Productions to Present HOMER'S ODYSSEY and THE WORLD'S BEST SONGS at the Adelaide Fringe

Athens Productions will present two different shows at the Adelaide Fringe.

'HOMER'S ODYSSEY - A mini musical'

Now in it's 5th year! In this unique adaptation Odysseus is an old man living in Ithaca who spends his time singing and telling stories about Helen of Troy, his beloved wife Penelope and more...

Three locations:

17,18,24 and 25 February at 6pm Strathmore Hotel, 129 North Terrace

3 and 4 March at 6pm The British Hotel, Port Adelaide

12 March at 3pm and 16 March at 6pm Prospect Town Hall.

Also Music: Acoustic songs in a number of languages.

'THE WORLD'S BEST SONGS'

Same dates and nights but one hour after the Odyssey finishes.

Loucas Loizou was born in Cyprus to Greek parents. He studied classical guitar and Pianoforte with the London's Trinity College of Music.

He studied theatre directing with NIDA in Sydney and Film with the Radio and the Film school in Sydney.

He worked with the BBC in London and with the CyBC TV in Cyprus. He appeared in numerous TV and radio programmes including the ABC.

While on holidays in London in 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus and occupied his hometown in the Northern part of the Island.