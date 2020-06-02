Arts Orgs Access-orise With Online Disability Confidence Training

A new online workshop is helping arts and cultural organisations improve how they connect with and support people with disability or who are Deaf, especially in relation to online content and services.

The workshop is being delivered by Accessible Arts - NSW's peak arts and disability organisation - which upskills up to 1000 people every year through its disability awareness training programs.

In response to the COVID arts shutdown, the online Disability Confidence Training workshop has been updated to include lots of practical information about engaging online with audiences and staff in ways that improve access and inclusion. And there's currently a 2-for-1 offer for workshop participants.

The next online workshop is Wednesday 17 June at 10am. Another workshop is scheduled for Wednesday 15 July. Private and bespoke online training sessions can also be arranged. BOOK NOW: https://www.aarts.net.au/access/disability-inclusion-training/

Accessible Arts CEO Kerry Comerford: "During this challenging time for NSW's arts and cultural sector, many organisations are using the opportunity to upskill their team so they can provide more accessible and inclusive programming, services and infrastructure during and after the COVID crisis.

"1 in 5 Australians live with disability and they spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year on cultural activities, so they're a huge market. That means reducing barriers to participation that people with disability experience is smart for business as well as being the right thing to do.

"Our Zoom workshops are only 1.5 hours and provide a great overview of all the relevant issues. Participants will discover some easy solutions for improving access and inclusion, learn best practice for customer service, language and etiquette, and receive some very useful resources.

"We're experts in arts and disability, and all our trainers are practicing artists who have lived experience of disability. In fact, a new batch of our trainers have just graduated, and our 2-for-1 deal is about getting them working as well as making the workshop as affordable as possible for arts organisations at this time."

