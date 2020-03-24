Art Gallery of South Australia Temporarily Closes

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) today announced that, following advice from Federal Government, it will temporarily close its doors to the public at 5pm today.

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport says, 'Our thoughts are with all those affected, directly or indirectly, by the COVID-19 outbreak. In these times of uncertainty, art can play a pivotal and positive role and a source of solace. Now more than ever, we invite our audiences to stay connected to art, through our enhanced online presence and through our social media channels. We can't wait to welcome you back to the Gallery.'

Rhana Devenport continues, 'We are channelling energy into the online space, especially in relation to digital experiences and virtual tours of the 2020 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres exhibitions and our collection. Also available through our website are extensive activities for children and families to create art at home to engage and inspire families and broader audiences in these uncertain times.'

AGSA encourages the public to monitor its social media platforms for updates on when the Gallery will reopen.





