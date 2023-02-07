Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide

Andy Warhol's close friend and collaborator, Christopher Makos, will travel from New York City to join Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media curator Julie Robinson in conversation as part of the exhibition's opening weekend program. Speaking about his decade-long friendship with Warhol and his own career as a photographer, Makos will reminisce about his time as part of Warhol's inner circle, socialising with celebrities at Studio 54 and Warhol's studio, always with a camera by his side.

Other public program highlights include an ever-changing program of live music, talks and tours as part of the Gallery's First Fridays program. On the first Friday of every month during the exhibition, visitors will enjoy a themed program inspired by Warhol's life and art, including artist led workshops and demonstrations in screen-printing and analogue photography, and a wide range of performances celebrating contemporary independent music, theatre and fashion.

AGSA Director, Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'We look forward to welcoming guest speakers, including Christopher Makos, American photographer and Warhol's close friend, and Henry Gillespie, one of Warhol's collaborators and portrait sitters to AGSA as part of a dynamic line-up of programs and events for Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media.'

Headlining the 2023 Adelaide Festival's visual arts program, Andy Warhol and Photography brings together a wealth of works from national and international public and private collections to offer a fresh perspective on the influential artist. Decades before social media, Warhol's photography was candid, collaborative and social, revealing behind-the-scenes glimpses into his own life and the lives of friends and celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, Bob Dylan, Debbie Harry, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Liza Minnelli, Lou Reed and Elizabeth Taylor.

Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media opens at AGSA as part of the 2023 Adelaide Festival on 3 March 2023 and runs until 14 May 2023. For full public program details and bookings, visit agsa.sa.gov.au.