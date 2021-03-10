Amity Dry To Premiere BEAUTIFULLY BRAVE Tomorrow Night 

Join the fabulous Amity Dry for a walk down memory lane with the world premiere of 'Beautifully Brave'.

'Beautifully Brave' will run for a limited season at new Fringe hub THE QUEENS and will be one of Amity's last performances before she takes a break from producing shows and performing to focus on her career in real estate.

Amity says: "I am absolutely thrilled to present a deeply reflective performance of my career's work with 'Beautifully Brave', a show that I have anticipated for such a long time. This show truly is years in the making."

The retrospective showcase is a celebration of female singers-songwriters, Amity's illustrious 25-year career and the stories behind the music as she revisits her favourite songs in unplugged mode.

It will include selections from her critically acclaimed musical 'The Mother Life', her Top 10 ARIA album 'The Lighthouse', her 2005 album 'True To Me', as well as covers from artists who have inspired her such as Adele, Carole King and Sara Bareilles.

Amity says: "I am very excited that I am going to be joined on stage by guest performer Rachel McCall. Rachel was in the original version of my musical, 'The Mother Life', previously known as 'Mother, Wife and the Complicated Life' and I am very grateful that her and I are able to perform a song from it."

With 'Beautifully Brave', Amity explores songs she wrote at the start of her career through to covers from her most adored and influential artists including the aforementioned Adele and Carole King.

Amity says: "I have thought about doing a show like this for years and now feels like the perfect time to look back over my career and revisit the songs I love in such a beautiful setting. It's been a long time since I've performed my songs with a band so I'm really excited about performing with these fantastic musicians and giving the audience a really special show."

Premiering on Thursday 11 March and running on the last two Thursdays and Fridays of the Adelaide Fringe season, Amity will take audiences on a personal journey through her career and life with this intimate and raw show.

Amity will be joined on stage by her supremely talented band: Sam Leske on guitar, Milush Piochaud on bass, John McDermott on drums, and cellists Jacqui Finlay and Joseph Freer, while Amity will delight audiences on the Grand Piano.

'Beautifully Brave' will give Adelaide audiences the chance to say a temporary goodbye to Amity on the stage as she says farewell (for now) to live performance with this must-attend show.

Learn more at thequeensadelaide.com.au/ourprogram/amity-dry-beautifully-brave.