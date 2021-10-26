Adelaide Writers' Week 2022 Announces First Round Of Authors And Programs

The 2022 Adelaide Writers' Week, the third and final from Director Jo Dyer, features some of Australia's most interesting and erudite minds - including a few Zooming in from afar - who all come ready to contribute their most insightful and provocative ideas to think not just of the bigger picture, but of A Better Picture.

Running from Saturday 5 to Thursday 10 March as part of the Adelaide Festival, the award-winning Adelaide Writers' Week will bring together a diverse range of contemporary writers and thinkers. Gathering together in person and via real-time digital livestream to discuss subjects of survival, leadership, courage, Indigenous themes, political strife, personal transformations, fiction, memoir, poetry and pathways to a better future.

79 local and international authors have confirmed for the program to date.

Appearing in the Gardens:

Writers' Week is delighted to partner with Monash University Publishing on their In the National Interest series to present some of Australia's most incisive thinkers exploring the critical issues facing Australia today. With writers including Samantha Crompvoets (Blood Lust, Trust and Blame), Martin Parkinson (A Decade of Drift) and Kevin Rudd (The Case for Courage), this wide-ranging series is making a vital contribution to Australia's contemporary debate. Head to the Gardens every day from 12pm for the In the National Interest series.

International literary superstar Liane Moriarty makes her Adelaide Writers' Week debut with her latest bestseller, Apples Never Fall.

Two time-winner of the Miles Franklin Award, Michelle de Kretser's new novel Scary Monsters is a dazzling playful account of a bygone Paris and a near future Melbourne that turns the novel upside down. Literally.

Appearing via livestream:

The youngest ever occupant of one of Oxford University's most prestigious Chairs, the Chichele Professorship in Social and Political Theory, Amia Srinivasan is the breakout superstar of the latest wave of feminism, with her new book The Right to Sex heralded as a thrilling instant classic.

Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam's new novel, A Passage North, is short-listed for the Booker Prize. His first novel, The Story of a Brief Marriage, was shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize and the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature.

One of Europe's most lauded writers, Colm TÃ³ibÃ­n is an award-winning author, essayist and critic. His new novel The Magician imagines the life of Nobel laureate Thomas Mann.

In her third and final year as Director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer maintains her strong dedication to creating a challenging and thought-provoking program for audiences. "It's been another surreal year in this era of COVID and, oddly, after being the first major literary festival to take place in person after the Great Lockdowns of 2020, we will claim that honour again in 2022. We'll use our Festival, and the great minds of our guests, to ponder how we can apply the lessons we learned in this tumultuous, challenging time to build a better post-pandemic community, as we dive into literature, inspiring and immersive, to both escape from and make sense of the world around us."

The Plane Tree Stage comes alive all week with discussions both pertinent and profound. On Monday it's about The China Question, delving into the history and culture of our most enigmatic neighbour as experts ponder how we can best manage our vexed relationship with Beijing. On Tuesday an array of wonderful writers are invited to Tell Me Your Story, showcasing the illuminating memoir and autofiction published in the last 12 months. Both days conclude with poetry readings and a revamped Twilight Talks - beautiful ways to end the day - before Sonya Feldhoff and ABC Adelaide take over on Wednesday and Thursday.

The much-loved Kids' Day (ages 2-11) returns on Saturday 5 March for a magical day of stories, performance and hands-on fun as writers, performers and illustrators take over the Torrens Stage to enliven and excite our youngest readers. The opening weekend kicks off early (at sunrise!) as Patricia Piccinini's extraordinary Skywhales float high into the sky for a brief time. Crane your neck and marvel at these works of art, or join Patricia in the Kids' Tent later in the day with her new book Every Heart Sings. Also featured are a stellar line-up of Australia's biggest names in children's books including Remy Lai (Pawcasso), Andrew McDonald and Ben Wood (Real Pigeons series), Mem Fox (The Tiny Star, Possum Magic) and Felice Arena (Specky Magee series, Fearless Frederic). It's a jam-packed program of free activities, so come join the fun with terrific activities specially designed for the under 12 crowd.

Middle Grade & YA Day (ages 12+) brings the big names of the Australian Middle Grade and YA scene to Adelaide. This year all-time favourites John Flanagan (Ranger's Apprentice series), Katrina Nannestad (We are Wolves), Matt Okine (Being Black 'n Chicken, and Chips) and debut South Australian YA writer Lyndall Clipstone (Lakesedge), are on the bill. Rounding out the day are performances from Australia's best Spoken Word poets on the Plane Tree Stage with the return of Hear Me Roar! Teens and tweens can relax and enjoy author conversations, panels and spoken word when the bright stars of contemporary literature light up the stage.

The Curated Dozen will return in 2022, streaming live from our place to yours, with a varied array of the program's most provocative and potent events. Perfect for those living outside Adelaide or who have difficulties making it to the Gardens. Handy, too, if you miss an event because it clashes with something equally compelling on the day! Curated from the Writers' Week international and Australian line-up, across fiction and non-fiction, there will be 12 events the full details of which will be released in January. Tickets available on a Pay What You Can basis.

With the support of Office for Ageing Well and Seniors Card, Writers' Week will be livestreaming the East Stage sessions from Monday 7 March to Thursday 10 March to schools, libraries, community centres and retirement villages around South Australia to ensure as many members of the community have access to the event as possible.

Full program will be announced January 2022.