Adelaide To Host Australian Performing Arts Market During DreamBIG Children's Festival

DreamBIG Children's Festival will be promoted to arts professionals from across Australia and overseas when the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) converges on Adelaide Festival Centre from May 19-23.

Normally held once or twice annually, APAM Gatherings are organised to coincide with established festivals around Australia and aim to connect contemporary Australian performance makers with national and international opportunities.

Presented in partnership with Arts South Australia, the APAM Gathering at DreamBIG Children's Festival will focus on work for multigenerational audiences.

Artists and companies from across Australia and New Zealand will profile and showcase their work in real life and digitally to connect to opportunities including commissioning, presentations, residencies and collaborations.

Delegates who are unable to travel to Adelaide will have the option of engaging online through APAM's digital program, while those appearing in person will be able to attend DreamBIG performances during their visit.

With the full program out today, this will be the first Gathering that APAM, an Australia Council for the Arts initiative in partnership with Creative Victoria, has been able to host in more than a year.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said the five-day conference represented an important opportunity to promote Adelaide's creative industries and DreamBIG to a worldwide audience:

"We are thrilled that the Australian Performing Arts Market has chosen to host its next gathering at Adelaide Festival Centre, and for this to coincide with DreamBIG Children's Festival means their delegates will gain a thorough understanding of our role as both a principal performing arts venue and a leading presenter of world-class festival experiences."

DreamBIG Children's Festival Centre Creative Producer Susannah Sweeney added: "I think the arts professionals attending the APAM Gathering are going to really enjoy the shows we're putting on for DreamBIG Children's Festival. We have some of Australia's best contemporary children's theatre companies here in Adelaide, and it's great to have them on board for DreamBIG 2021. The performances they're presenting fit in perfectly with the APAM Gathering's multigenerational focus, too, because we are highlighting works that will resonate with both children and adults."

Locally presented DreamBIG shows being performed during the APAM Gathering include ZOOOM by Patch Theatre, Creation Creation by Windmill Theatre Company, SPIRIT by Yellaka, Our Corka Bubs by Gina Rings and Touch & Go by Sally Chance Dance, Still Point of a Turning World by August & September and Listen to See by Restless Dance Theatre.

APAM Director Catherine Jones: "APAM is delighted to recommence our work of bringing the performing arts sector together through Gatherings alongside the fantastic program of children and families work offered by DreamBIG Children's Festival. We're excited to offer our inaugural hybrid Gathering with a program designed to be enjoyed in real life and online, from around the world, across Australia and locally in Adelaide."

The full program for the APAM Gathering at DreamBIG Children's Festival can be viewed at https://apam.org.au.