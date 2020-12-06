Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Announces First Half of 2021 Season

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra has announced the first half of its 2021 season, which will take place from February to July, 2020, Limelight reports.

The lineup will include Australian soloists such as soprano Siobhan Stagg, pianist Jayson Gillham and violinist Grace Clifford. The orchestra has also unveiled its new initiative to celebrate and support the development of female composers.

The ASO's 2021 season will include each of its mainstage, Symphony Series, concerts with at least one work written by a woman. The first concert for the year will open with Elena Kats-Chernin's Big Rhap, alongside Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 - featuring soprano Siobhan Stagg - and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No 4, conducted by Dane Lam.

April will see Lili Boulanger's D'un matin de Printemps (Of a spring morning) paired with Schumann's Piano Concerto, for which the ASO will be joined by Jayson Gillham, and Dvořák's Seventh Symphony, conducted by Nathan Aspinall.

Myriam Hyde's An Adelaide Overture opens Longing for Home in July, a concert conducted by James Judd and featuring Grace Clifford as soloist in Bruch's Violin Concerto No 1, alongside Sibelius' Second Symphony.

In June, a special event will be presented, titled She Speaks, curated by composer Anne Cawrse. It will exclusively feature music written by Australian and international women composers, including the world premiere of Cawrse's suite from her opera Innocence.

In addition, the season will feature a new Meditation Series, the return of Classics Unwrapped, and a new Chamber Music Series, curated by Associate Principal Second Violin Lachlan Bramble.

Read more on Limelight.

