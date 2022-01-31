Adelaide, It's Time To Get Greeced! The GODZ Have Arrived

This February GODZ will challenge perceptions and set pulses racing for its SA Premiere at Adelaide Fringe Festival 2022, held in the Vault the Garden of Unearthly Delights from February 18th to March 20th.

Taking their unique mix of storytelling, circus and physical prowess to Godlike proportions, Head First Acrobats' brand-new show GODZ provides a sneak peek into the lives of the ancient Gods of Olympus.

The production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. Expect a bodyssey of gravity defying stunts, tests of heroic strength, and slapstick comedy Head First Acrobats have become famous for.

Award-winning entertainment company Head First Acrobats have proved crowd-favourites at Fringe Festivals year after year, with past shows Elixir and Railed attracting rave reviews. As a company, they are dedicated to providing world-class circus and physical theatre performance - thrilling audiences at festivals across Australia and internationally.

Leave expectations at the door (and definitely leave the kids at home!), GODZ bare chests, hilarious antics and high-energy acrobatic stunts will leave you breathless and wanting for more.

Head First Acrobats return to the Adelaide Fringe with three outstanding shows. From family fun in PreHysterical through to late-night, adults-only cabaret in Crème de la Crème - there really is something for everyone.

Learn more and purchase tickets at adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix.