Adelaide Guitar Festival Announces Festival Theatre Shows

Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Guitar Festival 2020 (July 1 to August 9) is announcing two Festival Theatre shows on sale tomorrow.

Grammy-nominated American indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids will make their Adelaide premiere when they take to the stage on Friday, August 7.

Band members Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan have been performing together since 2013. Their debut album The Ash & Clay was nominated for Best Folk Album at the Grammys and won Group of the Year at the Americana Music Awards. Support actVera Sola is a poet, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who independently wrote, performed and produced her debut 2018 albumShades. She has been described as the "lost love child of Leonard Cohen and Nancy Sinatra" while also remaining "an utterly singular talent".

The next evening will see acclaimed singer-songwriter Lior and classical guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan perform with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra - conducted by award-winning Australian composer Nigel Westlake - for Leaving the Western Shadows in the Festival Theatre on Saturday, August 8.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: "We've made some exciting changes for Adelaide Guitar Festival 2020 such as extending its dates to officially incorporate a growing month-long calendar of community engagement and outreach programs - including regional shows, workshops and masterclasses throughout July. We'll have an electrifying program of amazingly talented local and International Artists, and this early announcement goes to show there will be plenty of diversity in there to suit different musical tastes."

Leaving the Western Shadows begins with a reprise of Westlake's soundtrack for 1991 IMAX film Antarctica along with a new composition performed by the Grigoryan brothers and the ASO. In the second half, Lior will present a personally curated collection of orchestral arrangements of his most celebrated music - including Bedouin Song, Daniel and This Old Love - and a handful of favourite tracks from his most recent album, Between You and Me.

Tying both halves together is Nigel Westlake, whose achievements over a career spanning more than four decades include composing the score for 1996 film Babe and 2006's Miss Potter, which was named Feature Film Score of the Year and Best Soundtrack Album at the 2007 APRA-AGSC Screen Music Awards.

Early ticket sales are also available for Brink Productions' The Bridge of San Luis Rey - a musical adaptation of US author Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize winning novel by the same name - in Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre from July 10-25. Versatile cabaret star Paul Capsis will play characters including fictional Peruvian actress Camila Perichole, while the Grigoryan Brothers will portray twin characters Esteban and Manuel and provide musical accompaniment.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We are very excited about the fantastic musicians we have announced so far for Adelaide Guitar Festival 2020 under the artistic direction of Slava Grigoryan. This is just a sneak peek - we can't wait to share the full program with everybody in April."





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You