Adelaide Fringe Launches 2022 Poster Competition

The global search is now on for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe poster, supported by Principal Partner Bank SA.

Professionals, beginners, hobbyists and everyone in between are encouraged to submit their designs for this year's competition which celebrates the diverse and inclusive nature of the Adelaide Fringe, which has been the biggest festival in the world for the past two years.The design should encapsulate the many unique and rewarding experiences Adelaide Fringe has to offer, on a scale like no other festival in Australia, and it should showcase why Fringe is THE only place to be in February and March.

Entry for the poster design competition is free and open to everyone. The winning design will become the face of the Southern Hemisphere's biggest arts festival for 2022.Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall encourages everyone to enter.

"We are looking for a poster that captures the huge life affirming force of the Adelaide Fringe," Ms Croall said." Adelaide Fringe is a huge explosion of creativity for all to experience; Fringe transforms the city into a magic arts and festival landscape. Fringe fills us with joy and invites everyone to participate in uplifting and unforgettable experiences that transport us to new realms. We would love to see entries from far and wide for this year's poster."

The winner will receive $3000 in prize money, free registration for an exhibition at Adelaide Fringe and the enormous exposure of becoming the symbol of Fringe 2022.Previous Adelaide Fringe poster competition winners include freelance digital illustrator Polina Tsymbal, multi-disciplinary artist Dave Court and 2021 Archibald shortlisted artist Matthew Clarke.

The 2022 Adelaide Fringe Festival will be held from 18 February to 20 March.

Entries close Sunday 8 August at 11:59pm. For more information and to enter the Adelaide Fringe 2022 Poster Competition, visit www.adelaidefringe.com.au