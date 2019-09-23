Adelaide Fringe Announces Upcoming Season

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage have announced their exciting 5 show Adelaide Fringe season, which includes producing collaborations with award winning UK producer Fragility London and Australian producer Big Mood.

First up, direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season they are excited to be presenting, in association with Fragility London, UK comedian/storyteller extraordinaire Andrew Silverwood's solo show Call Me Janice. Gothenburg Fringe BFF Award Winner 2017. Both companies are also bringing Andrew Silverwood's iconic [Late Night] Panel Show back to Adelaide in its triumphant fourth year of debauchery. With a rotating line up of guest comedians and games that keep contestants on their toes you never know what's going to happen!

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage are also excited to be presenting the debut solo show from Australian comedian/actor/podcaster and company founder Benjamin Maio Mackay. (Please) Validate Me is a comedy show seeking your approval. Multi-award nominated, 5 star performer Benjamin Maio Mackay has been through some sh*t. Now he's got some stories to tell, hopefully they'll make you laugh (or maybe even cry). Either way please come make him feel better about his otherwise meaningless existence.

Next up for the enchanting opening weekend of Adelaide Fringe they are thrilled to be presenting, in association with Big Mood, Disney Delights, a family friendly musical tribute to iconic Disney films with songs ranging from Mary Poppins to Frozen. With only 3 shows this will be sure to sell out quickly, so grab your tickets now!

Finally Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage and Big Mood present Dr Selflove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Thighs, the second solo show from internationally acclaimed storyteller Laura Desmond (Socially [un]acceptable - Best Spoken Word Nominee, Manchester Fringe 2019). Unfortunately, growing up happens to everyone. Along the way, some things stick with us; a comment from someone you thought you knew, or an attitude towards an object that you love. How do these things shape us? A show which poses more questions than it answers, explore vulnerability, change and strength from a female perspective with Dr Selflove. "Unique and commanding, in the most delicate of ways." (The AU Review) Written and performed by Desmond and directed by Benjamin Maio Mackay this show will be the talk of Adelaide Fringe 2020.

"It's going to be our biggest and best year to date," comments Benjamin Maio Mackay, company founder. "I'm so pleased with the diversity of content, there's really something for everyone." (Please) Validate Me and Call Me Janice are also on Australian/NZ tours with stops in cities including Hobart, Perth, Melbourne and Wellington.

(Please) Validate Me by Benjamin Maio Mackay and Disney Delights are both on sale from Adelaide Fringe now. Andrew Silverwood: Call Me Janice, Dr Selflove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Thighs and Andrew Silverwood's [Late Night] Panel Show will all be on sale from Adelaide Fringe by October 16.





