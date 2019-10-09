Adelaide Fringe Ambassadors Announced For 2020

The Adelaide Fringe has announced its diamond anniversary ambassadors with Queen of Pop Marcia Hines, international superstar Amanda Palmer and glamazon-drag superhero Fez Faanana set to shine in 2020.

The trio sets the scene for what is anticipated to be one of the most memorable Fringe's on record.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said the ambassador program is a golden opportunity to showcase the Adelaide Fringe to the world.

"The ambassador program is supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission and is designed to grow the Adelaide Fringe by connecting it to undiscovered audiences", Ms Croall said.

"We have carefully selected people that represent and embody the Fringe to advocate for us on this milestone."

The three powerhouse entertainers are a representation of the diverse nature within Adelaide Fringe and highlights that the event has something for everyone.

National treasure Marcia Hines has been hand-picked as one of the three ambassadors for 2020. The iconic artist is a passionate supporter of Adelaide Fringe and renowned for her celebrated performances, most recently in the acclaimed production Velvet.

Marcia will return to the 60th anniversary of Adelaide Fringe in a reinvented version of Velvet, Velvet Rewired bringing her charm and energy to the stage.

Genre-bending artist and eclectic performer Amanda Palmer will join Marcia in bringing the Fringe flare to life as she joins the Ambassador team. Staying true to her performance style, Fringe goers should be on high-alert for Amanda's signature guerrilla gigs that could happen around the city on short notice.

Heather Croall said the American entertainer and public figure brings an important international facet to the ambassador program.

"We can't wait to see what Amanda will bring to our wonderful Fringe, we think securing her as an ambassador is a massive coup for Australian audiences." Ms Croall said.

Adding a local spark, Adelaide Fringe favourite Fez Faanana will return for another year as the final 2020 Fringe Ambassador.

Fez will deliver a season of scintillating cabaret and tongue-in-cheek glamour with show 'Briefs'.

An advocate for Adelaide Fringe and its inclusive nature, Fez said he has enjoyed more than a decade of being a part of the Fringe family since his first involvement in 2008.

"Adelaide Fringe Festival has been my stomping ground for more than ten-years", Fez said.

It is a place that elevates and celebrates the edge, the odd and underground, allowing voices that sit on the 'fringe' to be at the forefront. I am beyond excited to be an Ambassador of the cultural phenomenon that is Adelaide Fringe 2020."

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information about the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund, please visit adelaidefringe.com.au.





