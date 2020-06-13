Adelaide Fringe 2021 Artist Fund Grants Now Open To Australian Artists

The 2021 Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund annual grants round is now open for applications.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available to all Australian artists, as well as South Australian producers and venue operators, to assist them to create and present new works at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe.

The Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund has delivered almost $500,000 in grants to independent Australian artists in Fringe over the last seven years.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said the Artist Fund has provided much-needed funding support to artists, producers and venues participating in the Adelaide Fringe and is pleased to be able to offer this grant round to those planning to participate in Fringe 2021.

"We're pleased to announce this year's funding round, which is designed to support and strengthen Australian artists planning to produce new works to present at the 2021 Festival," Ms Croall said.

"We are all looking forward to brighter and more vibrant times in 2021, and we can't wait to be out and about enjoying work from artists once again."

Last month, thanks to the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, Adelaide Fringe distributed $51,000 in quick response grants to 27 artists to support their artistic practice during COVID-19.

Ms Croall said artists with innovative, creative and diverse ideas are encouraged to apply.

"For seven years, the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund has supported a diverse range of artists and many of those shows have gone on beyond Adelaide Fringe to tour Australia and the world," she said.

Last year's Artist Fund grant recipients can be viewed here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/past-winner

Applications for the Adelaide Fringe Artist Grants must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday 28 June.

For further information, criteria and to apply, visit: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/apply-for-an-artist-grant

