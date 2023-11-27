Adelaide Festival Centre's Students Got Talent Winners Revealed

The brightest rising stars shone on the Dunstan Playhouse stage over the weekend, as Adelaide Festival Centre's Students Got Talent show celebrated its third year.

Hosted by Adelaide comedian and broadcaster Jason Chong, the Students Got Talent final celebrated the talents of both domestic and international Tertiary students whose performances included singing, dancing, drumming and skipping. Countries represented on Saturday night included Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Philippines and Thailand.

In a tightly won competition, first place and the grand prize of $1000 was awarded to 19-year-old singer Alexa Faye Vito. Originally from The Philippines, Alexa is currently studying English for Academic Purposes Advanced at TAFESA.

Alexa said: “Students Got Talent was a wonderful experience. I felt exhilarated to have been awarded first prize. I thank God and my family and friends from the Philippines and Adelaide for their love and support. I also thank the cast and crew of Students Got Talent for their welcoming smiles and the opportunity to perform.”

32-year-old Colombian singer and Salsa dancer Nahlla Barbosa Salazar, from the Albright Institute of Business and Language, was awarded both second place ($500) and People's Choice award (determined by audience applause) for her original song exploring her Latin American heritage.

In third place, winning $250, was 23-year-old jump-rope artist Marcel Raab from Germany, currently studying at The University of Adelaide. The StudyAdelaide Award was presented to 38-year-old Brazilian musician Diego Melo, from ILSC Language School Adelaide, who received $500.

Judging the nine talented finalists were singer/songwriter Millicent Sarre, presenter and comedian Leela Varghese, Student Engagement Manager at StudyAdelaide Sarah Cruz and Head of Marketing at Adelaide Festival Centre Renato Capoccia.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier “Congratulations to all of the finalists who took part in Students Got Talent for 2023. Adelaide Festival Centre in conjunction with StudyAdelaide proudly supports international and local students through this annual initiative and we look forward to seeing where the students take their talents in the future.”

Study Adelaide Chief Executive Jane Johnston: “We are proud to support this show that brings to life the diversity and talent of international students living in Adelaide. It's wonderful to partner with Adelaide Festival Centre and give students the opportunity to perform before a full house, creating incredible memories unique to the Adelaide student experience.”

The Honourable Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts: “Congratulations to all of the students who took part in Students Got Talent this year. I'd especially like to congratulate Alexa Fay Vito, who took out first prize. This is an incredible achievement and I look forward to seeing where your amazing voice takes you next.”

Other family friendly shows this November and December at Adelaide Festival Centre include Peter Combe's Christmas with Adelaide Youth Orchestras, Christmas Unwrapped with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, The Nutcracker and The Gruffalo.