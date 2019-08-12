Adelaide Festival Centre Presents OUR MOB 2019 - Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists

Adelaide Festival Centre is proud to celebrate the 14th year of OUR MOB, a unique and outstanding exhibition of art across a wide range of media. This year, the free exhibition features 160 artworks from over 80 First Nations artists of ages ranging from 6 - 79 years old.

On display from 23 August until 3 October in the QBE Galleries at Adelaide Festival Centre, the exhibition features three main components: OUR MOB, an exhibition of works by South Australian Aboriginal artists; OUR YOUNG MOB, an exhibition of works by Aboriginal artists under 18 years old; and the Don Dunstan Foundation Prize Showcase, including a selection of works produced by last year's Don Dunstan Emerging Artist Award recipient, Tony Wilson. Works will be available for the public to purchase with direct-to-artist sales.

Since 2006, Adelaide Festival Centre has showcased the quality and diversity of art created by South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, boosting the careers of many artists and supporting their art practices. First Nations Artists from Adelaide and across the state's regional and remote communities, work together with Country Arts SA and Ku Arts, to contribute their artworks.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, says OUR MOB is one of the best-loved and important fixtures in Adelaide Festival Centre's calendar, "OUR MOB is rightly among the nation's prestigious exhibitions of First Nations art celebrating the energy, quality and diversity of South Australian art, providing an excellent snapshot of contemporary First Nations art making and an outstanding opportunity to art makers across the state."

Three prizes will be awarded on opening night: $5,000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize 2019, $1,500 Country Arts SA Regional OUR MOB Emerging Artist Professional Development Award and OUR YOUNG MOB Award - art materials donated by Ku Arts awarded to an artist/student under the age of 18.

The Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize of $5,000 has run for five years and is selected by a panel of judges. Winning the 2018 Don Dunstan award enabled Adelaide-based Kaurna/Ngarrindjeri/Narrunga contemporary artist Tony Wilson to travel to Italy to spend his time focused purely on creating his art, leading to outstanding works in two solo exhibitions, including his showcase in this year's OUR MOB.

Tony creates intricate and evocative works of art that explore themes of identity, collective resonance, connectedness and self-empowerment. He is passionate about sharing knowledge and connecting with young people through his work as an artist-in-residence at a local school where he leads a youth art mentoring program.

Adelaide Festival Centre gratefully acknowledges ongoing partnerships with Ku Arts; SICAD; Country Arts SA; The Don Dunstan Foundation; TARNANTHI: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art; and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and culture centre managers and coordinators across South Australia.

The 2019 award-winning artists will be announced on the evening of Thursday 22 August and available for interviews from 6:15pm onwards.

