Adelaide Festival Centre Launches New Website and Brand

Adelaide Festival Centre has launched an exciting new-look brand and website this week, making it even easier for theatre goers to purchase tickets and discover more about their favourite shows and events at Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre.

The contemporary website, designed and developed by South Australian company Simple Integrated Marketing, features a new and improved ticket purchase path showing real time pricing and ticket availability and making it easier to navigate via mobile devices.

It also includes a content and media section featuring a blog, podcast, images, and video streaming plus a library of works from Adelaide Festival Centre's beloved and extensive Performing Arts Collection.

The website reveals the new-look and refreshed Adelaide Festival Centre branding, serendipitously lining up with Adelaide Festival Centre's upcoming 50th Anniversary celebrations next year, which will see Adelaide Festival Centre venues bustling with activity.

Adelaide Festival Centre Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Kristen Eckhardt:

"We are thrilled to finally unveil our new website which will greatly improve customer experience and allow patrons to explore our upcoming shows and festival programs with ease. As South Australia's premiere arts venue, we hope our upgraded website makes the experience of live performance even more accessible for all as well as continues to promote South Australia's vibrant arts scene. This is especially exciting leading into our 50th Anniversary year when we will celebrate the centre's rich history and importantly look toward the future."

Simple Integrated Marketing Managing Director, David Stocker:

"After many months of work with Kristen and her team, it's exciting to see the curtain raised on Adelaide Festival Centre's refreshed brand and website. As the organisation celebrates its 50th Anniversary milestone, we hope our work plays a part in introducing one of the state's most iconic brands to the next generation of South Australians."

Adelaide Festival Centre is Australia's first capital city arts venue, opening in 1973. The venue hosts more than one million people annually within its theatres (Festival Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse, Space Theatre and Her Majesty's Theatre), galleries and function spaces.

As well as presenting theatre, dance, music, and exhibitions, Adelaide Festival Centre is committed to supporting and co-presenting some of the world's biggest touring musicals. Adelaide Festival Centre is home to Adelaide Cabaret Festival, OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children's Festival and Adelaide Guitar Festival and houses other festivals home companies including Adelaide Festival, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, State Opera of South Australia, Australian Dance Theatre, State Theatre Company South Australia, Windmill Theatre, The Australian Ballet, Brink, Restless Dance Theatre, Slingsby, Patch Theatre Company and No Strings Attached.

Check out the new website at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au