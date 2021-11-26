Adelaide Festival Centre Dives Into Summer With Christmas Concert and More

Adelaide Youth Orchestras (AdYO) will present its annual Christmas Junior Proms as part of a Summer 2022 season packed with unique experiences for Adelaide Festival Centre audiences to enjoy.

Christmas Junior Proms will see AdYO's Adelaide Youth Sinfonia showcase the talents of young musicians aged 10 to 18 years across two performances in Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre on Saturday, December 4. With a wonderful mix of orchestral music and festive songs, the interactive Christmas concert is aimed at young people aged one to seven and their families.

Summer 2022 officially begins with the world premiere of contemporary theatre work UnSeen by South Australian arts ensemble True Ability in the Space Theatre on December 1-2. Featuring a cast of local performers with a lived experienced of disability, UnSeen challenges stereotypes and will encourage audiences to reflect on how they can make the world a more inclusive place.

Adelaide Festival Centre is eagerly anticipating the return of its largest venue Festival Theatre, with its opening weekend set to include Rolling Stones tribute concert The Stones' Sticky Fingers featuring Aussie rock royalty - Magic Dirt's Adalita, Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson, The Cruel Sea's Tex Perkins and You Am I's Tim Rogers - for one night only on February 13.

In the Festival Theatre foyer, the star-studded Walk of Fame portrait exhibition will reappear with the addition of the yet-to-be-revealed six new stars from 2020 and 2021, while the QBE Galleries will host Bravo Festival Theatre! - a unique selection of artworks and objects sharing untold stories about the renowned venue - from February 12.

Other Adelaide Festival Centre venues will get in on the act with a Lunar New Year Concert in the Space Theatre and Students Got Talent in the Dunstan Playhouse. Both events will be held on February 12 and tickets are on sale from December 10. More details about the Festival Theatre reopening celebrations will be revealed soon.

Another unveiling the following week will see Adelaide Festival Centre's wondrous new interactive Children's Artspace gallery open its doors with artworks by and for South Australian children on display from February 19.

The new space will host interactive workshops and performances and will offer creative experiences for children and families as part of the centrED and On Stage programs and the new Families At Adelaide Festival Centre program being launched next year.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We'll have an action-packed Summer 2022 season here at Adelaide Festival Centre with an extensive program of shows and events for audiences of all ages and interests. It's going to be fantastic to welcome everyone back to our magnificent Festival Theatre and to reveal the new direction we're taking to enhance the experience for families attending events at our venues.

"South Australian artists will continue to shine here at Adelaide Festival Centre with events like Students Got Talent and the Lunar New Year Concert, while our inSPACE Development Program will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an engaging line-up of emerging local talent. As the heart of the arts in SA, we're sure to have something for everyone to enjoy this summer at Adelaide Festival Centre."

With 2022 marking 20 years of Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE Development Program, three exciting new works will see the anniversary celebrations kick off in style.

Womb (January 28) by leading South Australian choreographer Samuel Hall will delve into the history of rituals, Lina Limosani's interdisciplinary dance work Bárbaros (February 4) will question humanity's relationship with civilisation and live exhibition Unheard (February 24) will tell the stories of Black Indigenous People of Colour in a work which breaks the fourth wall between the audience and artist.

The inSPACE Development program provides a unique opportunity to support, encourage and provide invaluable feedback to South Australian independent artists, with works-in-progress shown to an invited audience of arts critics, industry experts and members of the public at Adelaide Festival Centre's Drama Centre Rehearsal Room. Audiences can register interest to attend inSPACE 2022 presentations here.

Summer at Adelaide Festival Centre also features Rock 'n' Roll City, a vibrant exhibition about SA's pub rock scene - captured through the live concert photographs of Eric Algra - on display in the Ian & Pamela Wall Gallery at Her Majesty's Theatre from December 17.

For more information about upcoming performances and events, visit www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.