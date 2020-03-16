Adelaide Festival Centre Suspends Performances Due to COVID-19

Following the declaration of a Public Health Emergency in South Australia, Adelaide Festival Centre venues will close to the public and all performances will be suspended from midnight until the 30th of April.

All theatres, venues, bars and the box office will be closed to the public. Ticket-holders will be contacted directly and refunds for cancelled performances will be processed automatically; patrons do not need to contact BASS.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets for performances will be notified via SMS or email and will receive a full refund.

Adelaide Festival Centre managers will continue to take advice from SA Health and adapt to the developing situation.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, said:

"Above all, we are concerned for the safety of patrons, artists, staff and volunteers - and their families.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our patrons and any distress to performers and the teams of people who work so hard to create and produce our shows.

"Our thoughts are with those in the arts and creative industries who will be most affected by this challenging situation.

"The arts unite and sustain us all and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Adelaide Festival Centre as soon as it is safe to do so."





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You