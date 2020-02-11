Adelaide Festival Centre Breezes Into Autumn 2020

A Broadway musical, world-class jazz concert and a children's show by ARIA Award-winning rock band Regurgitator are among the highlights of Adelaide Festival Centre's Autumn 2020 season.

The Festival Theatre will rock its way into autumn with the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's international phenomenon School of Rock the Musical. Based on the iconic hit movie, the award-winning production has conquered Broadway and London's West End and is now coming to Adelaide from March 20 to April 19.

In the Dunstan Playhouse, Regurgitator's Pogogo Show will feature a collection of silly and cheeky songs from the band's debut kids album The Really Really Really Really Boring Album on April 18.

Adelaide Festival Centre will again join global celebrations for UNESCO's International Jazz Day and is today revealing the full line-up for International Jazz Day Concert at Woodville Town Hall on April 30.

As Musical Director, renowned Adelaide musician and composer Lyndon Gray is bringing together a stellar line-up of South Australia's best local jazz talent: Bonnie Aué (double bass), Lazaro Numa (trumpet), Josh Baldwin (drums), Lauren Henderson (vocals), David McEvoy (keyboard), Django Rowe (guitar) and award-winning vocalist Michelle Nicolle along with foyer special guest artists The Boys Club, an all-female jazz trio.

They will be joined by two international guest artists from the UNESCO Creative Cities Network - acclaimed composer/pianist Pawel Tomaszewski (Katowice, Poland) and tenor saxophonist Piero Odorici (Bologna, Italy).

Tomaszewski is a respected recording artist, composer and educator in the European jazz scene, while Odorici's extensive recording and touring career spanning 30 years has seen him perform in European and American festivals with jazz greats such as George Cables and Ray Mantilla, along with the late George Michael and Luciano Pavarotti.

National Reconciliation Week events will include the world premiere of Grandmothers Songs, a collection of new and unrecorded original works by Ngaanyatjarra singer-songwriter Vonda Last accompanied by Julian Ferraretto's Pocket String Quartet, in Adelaide Festival Centre's Quartet Bar on May 27.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "This autumn we will celebrate live music in all its manifestations, and what better place to do this than Australia's only UNESCO City of Music. We are also very proud to be the venue for some fabulous Adelaide Festival shows along with performances by home companies State Opera South Australia, Windmill Theatre and the State Theatre Company."

The Festival Centre's inSPACE - a program supporting grassroots, independent South Australian artists - will present FEMME by award-winning Adelaide choreographer/dancer Erin Fowler in the Space Theatre from April 29 to May 2, while Adelaide Festival Centre's popular Something on Saturday program will feature children's show When the Mirror Bird Sings in the Space Theatre on April 4.

For visual art enthusiasts, free exhibitions include 60 Years of Adelaide Festival in the Festival Theatre foyer from February 28 to March 27 and coinciding with 150 Psalms - Photo Exhibition in the Festival Centre's QBE Galleries.

The Autumn 2020 brochure can be found at Adelaide Festival Centre, around the city and at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au,





