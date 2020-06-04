Adelaide Cabaret Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off Online Tonight!

Cabaret stars from across Australia and around the world will mark Adelaide Cabaret Festival's 20th anniversary with online celebrations starting tonight until June 20.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival's 2020: Bite-Sized & Home Delivered digital program highlights cabaret favourites sharing pithy posts - stories, snippets and songs recorded in isolation and responding to the classic line from Life Is A Cabaret: "What Good Is Sitting Alone In Your Room?"

Cabaret favourites including Robyn Archer, David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Ali McGregor and Adelaide's own Libby O'Donovan will make appearances along with International Artists including Caroline Nin, Marcel Lucont, Carsie Blanton, Anne Pigalle and Jeanne Plante.

Cabaret devotees can tune in on social media from tonight, where a special opening night song will be performed and video memories from the cabaret archives posted, as we tip our bowler hats to 20 years of Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020 Artistic Director Julia Zemiro said she was looking forward to celebrating South Australia's favourite winter festival online:

"While we can't perform on stage to a live audience this year, we hope cabaret fans from Australia and around the world will enjoy our online offering and the chance to dress up, pop open some bubbles, sit back and be entertained at home.

"There have been some really creative interpretations of our theme and it's been such a pleasure working with our 2020 cabaret artists during this this challenging isolation period.

"We hope the following weeks bring some sparkle to people's lives through the power of great music, performance, frivolity and fun!"

Sassy QBE Cabaret Lounge hosts Franky & Franky will guide viewers through getting ready for opening night to preparing their very own cabaret lounges for the festival's first-ever home delivered experience

To help set the mood for a glamorous night in, viewers can order a Cabaret Couch Kit with wine and cheese platters featuring Pol Roger champagne, South Australian wines from Greenock Estate and local produce from Out In The Paddock.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We are delighted to be reflecting on the festival's successful 20-year history while also celebrating the incomparable performers who make it possible.

"While we all eagerly await the return of large-scale live events once it is safe to do so, it is wonderful to be connecting digitally with our audiences through one of our most popular festivals."

Tune in for bite-sized cabaret from 6pm on Adelaide Cabaret Festival's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/adelaidecabaretfestival). Clips will be posted at 6pm from June 5-7 and then every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until June 20.



Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020: Bite-Sized & Home Delivered artist line-up: Ali McGregor, All the Queens Men, Anne Pigalle, Ash Flanders, Bec Matthews, Beccy Cole, Bert LaBonté, Caroline Nin, Carsie Blanton, Catherine Alcorn, David Campbell, David Finnigan, Earl Okin, Geraldine Quinn, James Galea, Jeanne Plante, Josh Quong Tart, Julia Zemiro, Kate Ceberano, Libby O'Donovan, Marcel Lucont, Max Savage, Nicci Wilks, Plonk Family Band, Robyn Archer, Sam McMahon, Sarah Ward, Thando, The Hamiltons, The Sisters of Invention, Trevor Jones.

Visit: adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You