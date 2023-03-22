Adelaide Baroque Returns In 2023 With New Impetus

Australia's oldest early-music ensemble, Adelaide Baroque, returns with new impetus in 2023 with a four concert Orchestral Series and a five concert Explorations Series, before finishing the year with their first full performance of Handel's Messiah, in collaboration with Anthony Hunt and the choir of St Peter's Cathedral, in what will be a first performance of the Messiah on historical instruments in Adelaide.

2023 marks a turning point for Adelaide Baroque. With a proud history of more than 45 years of presenting baroque music on period instruments in Adelaide, interstate and overseas, this year sees a handing over from two of the major driving forces, Frank May and (founder) Lynton Rivers, to new management led by Peter McBean as Chair.

For a third year Adelaide Baroque will partner with Elder Conservatorium of Music to host a four- day intensive workshop for secondary, tertiary, and young professional musicians in September. Adelaide Baroque is committed to providing a pathway for young and emerging Australian musicians to learn the specialist skills of historical performance practice with some of the best performers and educators from across Australia.

Adelaide Baroque's ever popular Explorations Series which feature solo artists and small chamber groups returns to the wonderful acoustic and intimate setting of the North Adelaide Baptist Church, Tynte Street. For 2023 the Explorations Series features three solo performances: Tom Marlin, cello, Josh Van Konkelenberg, Organ and Brendan O'Donnell recorders plus a triple violin treat with Ben Dollman, Alison Rayner and Janet Anderson. The series plays 7 May, 23 July, 20 August, 15 October concluding on 5 November with a visit from soprano Bethany Hill, now living in the U.S. but for many years a regular performer with Adelaide Baroque.

Adelaide Baroque's new General Manager, Rob Nairn says 2023 is a very exciting Season for the group.

Adelaide Baroque's Orchestral Series commences on Friday 31 March with three performances of Vivaldi in the Vines: an Easter Celebration at 7.30pm in St Francis Cathedral, Adelaide, then Saturday April 1 at 7.30pm in St Aloysius Church, Sevenhill and Sunday April 2 at 2.30 pm in St Mary's Anglican Church, Burra. Continuing the tradition of performing masterworks of the baroque written for the Easter season, this program presents two special meditations: Scarlatti's setting of the Stabat Mater portraying the suffering of Mary at the crucifixion and Vivaldi's Nisi Dominus, perhaps his most ambitious Psalm setting for solo voice. Soloists for Vivaldi in the Vines are Michael Burdon, countertenor, Desiree Frahn, soprano, Sally-Anne Russell, mezzo soprano.

The second concert in the Orchestral Series is entitled Let the bright Seraphim: Handel's Glory at the Cathedral and will be performed on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral. The concert features soloists, Jessica Dean, soprano and Leanne Sullivan on baroque trumpet. Handel wrote a small number of arias for soprano and solo trumpet and the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra are presenting four of the most dazzling. This program also features some of Handel's best loved orchestral works designed to light up St Peter's Cathedral.

Illustrious and Incomparable: The extraordinary woman of the Baroque is the third concert in the Orchestral Series and will be performed on Sunday 18 June at 3.00pm in Elder Hall, Adelaide University with acclaimed soloist Kate MacFarlane, soprano and including a new commission by Adelaide-based composer and multidisciplinary artist Georgina Bowden. The concert is a celebration of female Baroque composers, featuring music by Francesca Caccini, Barbara Strozzi, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre and Isabella Leonarda all of whom were acclaimed, renowned and innovative. Their music was part of an evolution, each composer being the first woman to achieve distinction in her field, whether writing for the court or the convent.

The 4th Orchestral Series concert is entitled Vivaldi at the Opera Arias for Zelim and will be performed on Friday 17 November at 7.30pm in St Francis Cathedral, Adelaide; Saturday 18 November at 7.30pm in St Aloysius Church, Sevenhill and on Sunday 19 November at 2.30pm in the Burra Uniting Church, Burra. Michael Burden, countertenor will be the guest soloist. Vivaldi is best known for his instrumental concerti like the 'Four Seasons' but was also a very successful composer of sacred choral music and Opera. By his own calculation he composed 94 operas; scholars have identified almost 50, and of these less than half survive. 'La verità in cimento' was premiered during the carnival in Venice in 1720 and is full of twists and turns in the court of the Sultan Mamud. The Castrati arias for the character Zelim, one of Mamud's sons are some of the most sublime in all of Vivaldi's Opera oeuvre.

Bringing their concert year to a close on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 December Adelaide Baroque will present their first full performance of Handel's Messiah in collaboration with Anthony Hunt and the choir of St Peter's.

Handel's Messiah at the Cathedral will be performed at 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral on 22 December and again at 7.00pm on the 23rd. Soloists include Jessica Dean, Soprano; Sally-Anne Russell, Mezzo-soprano; Andrew Goodwin , Tenor and Pelham Andrews, Bass, conducted by Anthony Hunt. The Concert is presented by the St Peter's Cathedral Music Foundation.

Since 1977 Adelaide Baroque has given concerts of baroque music to enthusiastic audiences in Adelaide, interstate and abroad. Concert programs have been innovative and varied, featuring music from the vast repertoire of 17th and 18th century European music as well as some contemporary music from Australia. Our aim is to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music.

Importantly, Adelaide Baroque has led the resurgence of interest in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice and has been the training ground for many Australian musicians through its regular workshops. Its commitment to best practice has seen Adelaide Baroque involved in nurturing the next generation of performers.