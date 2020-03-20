ActNow Theatre Postpones Upcoming Workshops and Performances

ActNow Theatre will be postponing upcoming workshops and performances because of the current situation with COVID-19. This includes the Arts Pathway Program which was set to take place in April.

Read the statement below:



As a company with community at it's heart, it's hard to have no other option than to postpone the important work that brings us together.

We're in conversations about how our programs can be modified and adapted to continue on throughout this time. We want our work to continue to strengthen community and wellbeing in other forms and hope to extend that strength to the communities around us. We're no stranger to adversity, and despite the extraordinary challenges to our business, industry, communities, and staff, we know that we'll pull through.



We know that we're lucky in these aspects, especially as the biggest challenge will be felt by our artists, community members, and project staff - many of whom are faced with the cancellation of multiple projects. Our core team - Caitlin, Edwin, Rhen and Yasmin - are all fine but are working from home, meaning our venue and offices at MakeSpace are currently closed.

We know that community is the most important thing in these times, and we've already started to connect with artists, community leaders, project partners, and government agencies to communicate and work under these changes. To our artists, partners, community members, anyone who may be reading this and may be feeling upset, isolated, confused or angry, we encourage you to get in contact with us and have a chat. If you are able, please follow the direction of the Department of Health. We'll be regularly updating on our Facebook and Instagram.



Let's find ways to come together even while we're apart.





