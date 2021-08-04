ActNow Theatre Announces The 2021 MakeSpace Residents

ActNow Theatre has announced that Juliana Nixon, Lachy Barnett, Yasemin Sabuncu and Samuel Lau will be the first MakeSpace Residents.

"We chose these artists for their clear artistic vision, their willingness to challenge themselves and their dedication to creating work that provokes and inspires," says Yasmin Gurreeboo, ActNow Theatre's Co-CEO and Artistic Director. "They represent voices too often locked out of the mainstream in South Australia's theatre scene, voices we all need to hear."

The MakeSpace Residencies offer emerging South Australian artists an extraordinary opportunity to develop new work. The four artists will be paired with mentors, provided free use of ActNow's CBD venue, MakeSpace, along with a stipend and additional funds to support collaboration with artists of their own choosing and/or equipment and any additional production costs.

"The focus of the Residency is on digital outcomes and ActNow's Digital Innovator, Blake Taylor, will be working closely with the artists to produce work that expands our reach and feeds into an exciting new world of performance that straddles live and online platforms, a hybrid of the best of both worlds," says Rhen Soggee, Co-CEO and Executive Director of ActNow.

A new venture from ActNow Theatre, the MakeSpace Residencies are an extension of the company's commitment to democratising storytelling. ActNow are committed to stripping back barriers to pathway building with dedicated spaces for their communities to develop, collaborate and create at the next level.