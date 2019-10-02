ART Comes to Holden Street Theatres

Adelaide theatre company Verendus Theatrical are back at the Holden Street Theatres with their latest production, Yasmina Reza's "ART" .

Translated from French by Christopher Hampton, 'ART' tells the story of what happens when Charlotte buys an expensive painting, and the reactions of her two closest friends, Marcia and Yvette, to the purchase.

As what begins as a discussion about the quality of the painting that Charlotte has purchased quickly devolves into petty jabs and personal attacks, the three women border on destroying their friendships.

Winner of the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play, 'ART' is an hilarious masterpiece that will have audience's laughing the whole way through.

Originally written for three men and set in Paris, our production relocates the action to Melbourne - and features three women.

Director Tim Williams says, "I'm a big fan of Yasmina Reza's writing ever since I first read "God of Carnage" - she explores the conflicts and frailty of human relationships in a highly comedic way. Because "Art" is all about relationships, there is really very little difference in changing the gender of the characters or its location. The only changes we've made to the script are the names of people and places. Reza's writing loses none of its bite and satire with these changes."

Verendus Theatrical established itself three years ago with producing shows for the Adelaide Fringe at the Stirling Community Theatre - and co-producing (with Deadset Theatre Company) "Puberty Blues" - originally staged at Holden Street Theatres.

"We're delighted to be back at Holden Street Theatres" says Williams "The whole team here are massively helpful and encouraging - and the space is excellent - allowing the audience to be close to the stage really provides a great intimacy - it's almost like you're in their homes!"

Yasmina Reza wrote "ART" in 1994 - so this marks the plays 25th Anniversary. Translated into English by Christopher Hampton - the play has received numerous runs on the professional stage around the world - and always to rave reviews.

While the play centres around the piece of Art that Charlotte has purchased for a huge sum of money - the actual art is merely the catalyst that Reza uses to expose the theme of friendship - and how fragile that relationship can be, even with those closest to us.

Reza revisited the theme of fractured relationships in her award winning comedy "God of Carnage" in 2006.

Purchase tickets online at www.holdenstreettheatres.com or call 08 8225 8888. Tickets at the door subject to availability.





