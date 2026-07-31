ANASTASIA to Open in Adelaide This Week at Festival Theatre

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After productions in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, the Broadway musical ANASTASIA will open at Adelaide's Festival Theatre this Sunday for a strictly limited season. Performances will run 2 – 30 August 2026.

The cast includes Georgina Hopson as Anya, Robert Tripolino as charming con artist Dmitry, Joshua Robson in the role of antagonist Gleb, Rodney Dobson as Vlad, the much-loved Rhonda Burchmore as Countess Lily and theatre icon Nancye Hayes AM in the role of the Dowager Empress.

The local Adelaide performers who scored the coveted role of Little Anastasia are Isla Bahrami (9 years old), Audrey Burnett (11 years old), Daisy Goodall (10 years old) and Aria Rose Piteo (10 years old).

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes and a soaring score, Time Out Melbourne called Anastasia a “charming theatre experience'” that was “destined to deliver theatrical magic” while The Music said it was “a theatrical spectacle that dazzles on every front and will leave you spellbound” and Beat Magazine said that the musical's “dazzling Australian premiere is rich with powerful performances.”

The ensemble cast includes Sophia Bae, Elliot Baker, Nicholas Cunningham, Davis Giotopoulos Moore, Todd Goddard, Matthew Jenson, Stephanie Kurlow, Bella Minniti, Nathan Stafford, Alexis Van Maanen, Patrick Volpe, Annie Wilson, Deone Zanotto, and Andrea Zappacosta with the Swings team featuring Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Iosefa Laga'aia, Nathan Pinnell and Emma Russell.

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov's rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution, and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, ANASTASIA has been brought to life on the stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

ANASTASIA is a lavish musical for all ages, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

There have been two films telling the captivating story of Anastasia including the 1956 film with Ingrid Bergman, Helen Hayes, and Yul Brynner and the 1997 20th Century Fox animated film, which featured a score by the musical's creators, Ahrens and Flaherty.

Directed by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak, ANASTASIA premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and played to sold out audiences for three years before productions in Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and Japan as well as two North American tours. It also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and won more than 15 major international awards including Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The book for ANASTASIA was written by the late five time Tony Award winning writer Terrence McNally, whose credits include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime. Music and lyrics for ANASTASIA were written by the renowned writing team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

They have received theatre, film and music's highest honours including the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards for Ragtime, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

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