ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Adelaide Botanic Garden

This Summer come along to the Adelaide Botanic Garden from Saturday 28 September to Sunday 13 October and enjoy Lewis Carroll's classic story ALICE IN WONDERLAND cleverly lifted from the page and beautifully brought to life in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production that was awarded "Best Stage Play" by London's Entertainment Views in 2018".

In this roller coaster story, Alice's life is suddenly turned upside down as she tumbles down the rabbit hole and lands in the magical world of "Wonderland". As Alice bravely bounces from one unexpected and amazing situation to the next she meets a wildly curious assortment of characters including the skittish, constantly late White Rabbit, the Dodo and other birds in the Caucaus race and the pepper obsessed Duchess and her extremely crazy cook.

The Cheshire Cat will leave you with a grin and you can't fail to miss Humpty Dumpty on his way to meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee as they tell the tale of the Walrus and the Carpenter. What might seem slightly silly becomes downright absurd as the Mad Hatter arrives with the March Hare and the Dormouse to have a grand old time with Alice at the tea party. Enter The Queen of Hearts as the magnificent finale - where everyone, both young and a little bit older can be part of the fun.

Presented by the same team that brought you THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, Alice has interactive games, catchy songs and is the perfect way to go on a wonderful Wonderland adventure with the entire family. So pack a basket and your picnic rug and head on down to the Garden.

Admission: Single tickets - $25 to $30 / Group 4 - $90 to $110

Book online www.shakespeareaustralia.com.au or Ticketmaster or BASS.net.au





