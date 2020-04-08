AGSA Drives Virtual Engagement For Young People With Teen-led Event

Neo, the Art Gallery of South Australia's dedicated program for teens, is shape shifting into a digital space! While the doors to the Gallery are closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Monstrous Neo Digital Teen Takeover will take place online and over social media.

On the night of Saturday 25 April, an interactive program will launch especially for 13-17 year olds on AGSA's website. Featuring exclusive online experiences responding to the 2020 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres, Monstrous Neo Digital Teen Takeover is led by Neo's Teen Ambassadors, South Australian contemporary artists, and youth and arts focused organisations.

Monstrous Neo Digital Teen Takeover promises a program full of online creative experiences and tutorials, live music, and studio sneak-peeks facilitated by local artists and organisations, including Monster Theatres artist Julia Robinson, Adelaide Robotics Academy, SA History Festival and the Adelaide Central School of Art.

Teens will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity in real-time on Tik Tok and Instagram with dance challenges created by local choreographer Petra Szabo and DIY monstrous face-filter making with performance collective The Bait Fridge. Live Dungeons and Dragons gaming sessions will provoke imaginations and social connection with collaborative story-telling led by local creatives. The program seeks to foster teen well-being in these uncertain times, including a 'slow-looking' art-inspired meditation.

New opportunities arise with the introduction of the Young Filmmakers Competition, with the chance for finalists to win $300 and have their films viewed on screens nationwide. This edition of Neo's teen-led zine, Monstrous Neon, features a bigger-than-ever online edition comprising Neo Ambassador-led interviews with Monster Theatre artists and curators, a gallery of Neo Audience works of art, plus much, much more!

Made possible through the support of The Balnaves Foundation, Neo has welcomed more than 5000 teens to the Gallery since its inception in 2016, with hopes that our online iteration will increase artistic engagement for all.

Neo is a FREE event for 13 - 17 year olds.



Monstrous Neo Digital Teen Takeover will launch online on Saturday 25 April from 6:00 - 8:30pm. For further information on the event and to access the online event visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/ongoing-programs/neo/

AGSA is responding to its temporary closure by creating online experiences like Neo of its other events, exhibitions and programs. For more information on how AGSA is responding visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/about/media/agsas-digital-response-media/





