50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month

Following sell out performances across Australia and by overwhelming demand, the 50s and 60s song and dance spectacular Shake, Rattle 'n' Roll is touring Australia once again and will play for one performance only in the Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Saturday 17 June at 7.30pm.

Shake Rattle 'n' Roll is a fully choreographed rock 'n' roll spectacular featuring 15 singers and champion Latin ballroom dancers including performers from Dancing With The Stars.

Produced by Dion and Randall Productions Shake Rattle 'n' Roll is themed around Wolfman Jack's hit US radio program 'Shake Rattle 'n' Roll' and the Top 20 Countdown. The show recalls an era of poodle skirts, bobby socks and brylcreamed hair with 100's of award-winning dazzling costumes, special effects and a sprinkling of nostalgic radio & television commercials.

Some of party hits performed in the countdown include; Elvis (Jailhouse Rock, Teddy Bear, The Wonder Of You, Love Me Tender, A Big Hunk of Love), Bobby Darin (Beyond The Sea, Dream Lover, Mac The Knife), The Drifters (Save The Last Dance), The Four Seasons (Oh What A Night, Sherry), Everly Brothers Medley, Sam Cooke (Twistin' The Night Away), Lesley Gore (It's My Party), Johnny O'Keefe (Shout, She's My Baby, Sing Sing Sing), Ritchie Valens (La Bamba), Connie Francis (Lipstick On Your Collar), Danny & The Juniors (At The Hop), a Grease Medley and much more.

The Shake Rattle 'n' Roll cast includes:

Glenn Craven began his show business career on Hey Hey It's Saturday's Red Faces. That appearance sparked a singing career for the former cabinet maker.

Glenn has performed nationally and internationally for more than 25 years in numerous stage productions in Australia and overseas. Glenn Craven is one of 'Shake Rattle 'n' Roll's original cast members.

Award winning Jonathan Guthrie-Jones, an accountant by trade, has performed leading roles in such shows as Me & My Girl, Anything Goes, Hot Mikado, How To Succeed in Business, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Witches Of Eastwick, Next To Normal, the Elvis spectacular All Shook Up, Crazy for You and more recently Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz and at Tokyo Disneyland.

Rick Charles' career spans more than three decades during which time he has performed in venuesacross Australia, on television, at major festivals and in television commercials and feature films. Rick's vocal ability enables him to cover a wide variety of legendary artists including the King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley. He continues to delight audiences at the annual Elvis Parkes Festival, Blue Mountains Elvis Festival, and a string of annual Elvis Cruises where he is a regular guest artist.

Anthony Petrucci, a world-renowned Elvis tribute artist initially won Channel 9's Star Struck at age 20, portraying Elvis Presley. That win allowed him to perform in the long running Legends In Concert in Las Vegas and at the Lyric Theatre in Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Elvis Presley.

J'aime Holland has performed across Australia and overseas. She has an extensive catalogue of her own original music with her band 'Deep Creek Road, releasing four singles that have charted in the Australian Country Music Top 40, and received high rotation on Foxtel's CMC Channel.

Shake Rattle 'n' Roll's choreographer is Aric Yegudkin a champion professional dancer, instructor and adjudicator best known to the public as a regular face and winner on Australia's most successful reality series Dancing With The Stars. Aric has also been a resident choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance Australia and was the lead dancer and supporting act for Human Nature's National tours 2015-2017 along with his partner Masha Belash. Aric has performed alongside stars including Ricky Martin, Josh Groban, Olivia Newton-John, Seal and Delta Goodrem. Away from the commercial spotlight, Aric is an Australian Dancesport Latin champion, South Pacific champion, National champion, and State champion. He has trained all over the world, spending most of his time in London, and represented Australia at the World Championships multiple times.