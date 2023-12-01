3 MAGIC WISHES Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

Jordan Rooks will perform at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe Festival (Sunday, March. 3 – Sunday, March 17).

Get tickets at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/3-magic-wishes-with-jordan-rooks-af2024.

Performances are on Sunday, 3/3 12:30pm, Thursday, 3/7 6:00pm, Saturday, 3/9 12:30pm, Sunday, 3/10 12:30pm, Sunday, 3/10 6:00pm, Friday, 3/15 6:00pm, Saturday, 3/16 12:30pm Saturday, 3/16 6:00pm, Sunday, 3/17 12:30pm, Sunday 3/17 6:00pm.

Las Vegas magician Jordan Rooks has traveled to over 10 different countries to perform his own unique style of magic. Jordan got interested in magic at a very young age, and he paid his way through college with his magic, earning a theater, business, and psychology degree. He has worked with the best entertainers of our time including David Copperfield. Jordan's family-friendly virtual show brings a unique twist of storytelling, illusions, escapes, and sleight of hand right into your home.