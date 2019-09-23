Galleon Theatre Group Presents THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE

Galleon Theatre Group Inc. presents Neil Simon's The Prisoner of Second Avenue.

The original movie starred Jack Lemmon and Anne Bancroft. Now Galleon brings to life this classic comedy playing at the Marion Cultural Centre this October and November.

A well-to-do man loses his job, succumbs to the pressures of big city life and suffers a nervous breakdown.

Mel is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm which has suddenly hit the skids and he gets the axe. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked.

Compounded by the air pollution killing his plants and with the walls of their apartment being paper-thin, allowing him a constant ear-full of his neighbours' private lives, things can't seem to get any worse!

Then he is robbed and his psychiatrist dies with lots of his money.

Cue the breakdown!

And you think you have problems!

Galleon Director, Kym Clayton said, "Even though this play was written around 50 years ago, it's uncanny how relevant to today Prisoner really is. The humour often comes out of pain, but aside from this there's a lot of laughs. Funny? It's hilarious!"

The Prisoner of Second Avenue stars some of Adelaide's finest acting talent. See them live on stage at the Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre.

Starring Andrew Clark, Sharon Malujlo, Harry Dewar, Ashleigh Merriel, Anita Canala and Leanne Robinson.

Preview October 23 at 8pm (limited seating)

Evening October 24 - 26 & October 31 - November 2 at 8pm

Matinee: November 2 at 2pm

Telephone Bookings 8375 6855 (box office)

Online bookings www.galleon.org.au

Prices Adult $27, concession $23, preview $15 (transaction fee applies)





