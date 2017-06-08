Who Will Win at the 2017 Tony Awards? We Compare Year By Year!

2017 AWARDS SEASON
The 71st Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday June 11th at 8/9c hosted by Kevin Spacey. It's the biggest award show of the Broadway season and it closes out a long awards season for Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays. We can't help but wonder what chances this year's Best Musical and Best Play nominees have of taking home the ultimate prize...

BroadwayWorld has rounded up the winners of the Tony Awards, the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for the last fifty years to compare winners year by year.

Note: N/A denotes either there was no award given out or the award show didn't exist at that point in time.

Year Category Tony Drama Desk Drama League OCC
2017 Musical ? Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away
Play ? Oslo Oslo Oslo
2016 Musical Hamilton Shuffle Along Hamilton Bright Star
Play The Humans The Humans The Humans The Humans
2015 Musical Fun Home Hamilton An American in Paris An American in Paris
Play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
2014 Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Play All the Way All the Way All the Way All the Way
2013 Musical Kinky Boots Matilda Kinky Boots Kinky Boots
Play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
2012 Musical Once Once Once Once
Play Clybourne Park Tribes Other Desert Cities One Man, Two Guvnors
2011 Musical The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon
Play War Horse War Horse War Horse War Horse
2010 Musical Memphis Memphis Sondheim on Sondheim Memphis
Play Red Red Red Red
2009 Musical Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Billy Elliot
Play God of Carnage Ruined God of Carnage God of Carnage
2008 Musical In the Heights Passing Strange A Catered Affair Xanadu and Young Frankenstein
Play August: Osage County August: Osage County August: Osage County August: Osage County
2007 Musical Spring Awakening Spring Awakening Spring Awakening Spring Awakening
Play The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia
2006 Musical Jersey Boys The Drowsy Chaperone Jersey Boys Jersey Boys
Play The History Boys The History Boys The History Boys The History Boys
2005 Musical Spamalot Spamalot Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Spamalot
Play Doubt Doubt Doubt Doubt
2004 Musical Avenue Q Wicked Wicked Wicked
Play I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife
2003 Musical Hairspray Hairspray Hairspray Hairspray
Play Take Me Out Take Me Out Take Me Out Take Me Out
2002 Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie Urinetown Urinetown and The Dazzle
Play The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and Metamorphoses Metamorphoses The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
2001 Musical The Producers The Producers The Producers The Producers
Play Proof Proof Proof Proof
2000 Musical Contact Contact Contact Contact
Play Copenhagen Copenhagen Copenhagen Copenhagen
1999 Musical Fosse Parade Fosse Fosse
Play Side Man Wit Wit Not About Nightingales
1998 Musical The Lion King Ragtime Ragtime Ragtime
Play 'Art' The Beauty Queen of Leenane The Beauty Queen of Leenane The Beauty Queen of Leenane
1997 Musical Titanic The Life The Life The Life
Play The Lasy Night of Ballyhoo How I Learned to Drive The Last Night of Ballyhoo The Last Night of Ballyhoo
1996 Musical Rent Rent Rent Victor/Victoria
Play Master Class Master Class Seven Guitars Master Class
1995 Musical Sunset Boulevard Show Boat N/A Sunset Boulevard
Play Love! Valour! Compassion! Love! Valour! Compassion! N/A Love! Valour! Compassion!
1994 Musical Passion Passion N/A Kiss of the Spider Woman
Play Angels in America: Perestroika Angels in America: Perestroika N/A Angels in America: Perestroika
1993 Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman Kiss of the Spider Woman N/A The Who's Tommy
Play Angels in America: Millennium Approaches Angels in America: Millennium Approaches N/A The Sisters Rosenswig
1992 Musical Crazy for You Crazy for You N/A Crazy for You
Play Dancing at Lughnasa Marvin's Room N/A Dancing at Lughnasa
1991 Musical The Will Rogers Follies The Secret Garden N/A Miss Saigon
Play Lost in Yonkers Lost in Yonkers N/A Lost in Yonkers
1990 Musical City of Angels City of Angels N/A City of Angels
Play The Grapes of Wrath The Piano Lesson N/A The Grapes of Wrath
1989 Musical Jerome Robbins' Broadway Jerome Robbins' Broadway N/A Jerome Robbins' Broadway
Play The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles N/A The Heidi Chronicles
1988 Musical The Phantom of the Opera Into the Woods N/A The Phantom of the Opera
Play M. Butterfly M. Butterfly N/A M. Butterfly
1987 Musical Les Miserables Les Miserables N/A Les Miserables
Play Fences Fences N/A Fences
1986 Musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood The Mystery of Edwin Drood N/A The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Play I'm Not Rappaport A Lie of the Mind N/A I'm Not Rappaport
1985 Musical Big River N/A N/A Sunday in the Park with George
Play Biloxi Blues As Is N/A Biloxi Blues
1984 Musical La Cage aux Folles Sunday in the Park with George N/A La Cage aux Folles
Play The Real Thing The Real Thing N/A The Real Thing
1983 Musical Cats Little Shop of Horrors N/A Cats
Play Torch Song Trilogy Torch Song Trilogy N/A Brighton Beach Memoirs
1982 Musical Nine Nine N/A Nine
Play The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby "Master Harold"... and the Boys N/A "Master Harold"... and the Boys
1981 Musical 42nd Street The Pirates of Penzance N/A N/A
Play Amadeus Amadeus N/A Amadeus
1980 Musical Evita Evita N/A Barnum
Play Children of a Lesser God Children of a Lesser God N/A Children of a Lesser God
1979 Musical Sweeney Todd Sweeney Todd N/A Sweeney Todd
Play The Elephant Man The Elephant Man N/A The Elephant Man
1978 Musical Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin' N/A N/A
Play Da Da N/A Da
1977 Musical Annie Annie N/A Annie
Play The Shadow Box A Texas Trilogy and Otherwise Engaged N/A N/A
1976 Musical A Chorus Line A Chorus Line N/A N/A
Play Travesties Streamers N/A N/A
1975 Musical The Wiz The Wiz N/A N/A
Play Equus Equus and Same Time, Next Year N/A Equus
1974 Musical Raisin N/A N/A Candide
Play The River Niger N/A N/A A Moon for the Misbegotten and Noel Coward in Two Keys
1973 Musical A Little Night Music N/A N/A N/A
Play The Championship Season N/A N/A N/A
1972 Musical Two Gentlemen of Verona N/A N/A N/A
Play Sticks and Bones N/A N/A Sticks and Bones and That Championship Season
1971 Musical Company N/A N/A Follies and No, No, Nanette
Play Sleuth N/A N/A A Midsummer Night's Dram
1970 Musical Applause N/A N/A Company
Play Borstal Boy N/A N/A Child's Play
1969 Musical 1776 N/A N/A Zorba
Play The Great White Hope N/A N/A Little Murders/ Cop Out
1968 Musical Hallelujah, Baby! N/A N/A George M! and Your Own Thing
Play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead N/A N/A Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and The Price
1967 Musical Cabaret N/A N/A Cabaret and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Play The Homecoming N/A N/A America Hurrah and You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running


