VIDEO: Watch High Schoolers Tribute James M. Nederlander at the Jimmy Awards!

On June 26, 2017, the winners of the ninth annual JIMMY® AWARDS were determined and announced at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by 2017 Tony Award® winner Ben Platt, currently starring on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen. The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both representing the Applause Awards in Orlando, FL.

The Jimmy Award is named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $10,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and a need-based scholarship to attend the New Studio on Broadway, NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.

Below, check out a special tribute to James M. Nederlander featuring Sam Bennett, Briley Blade, Trey Caperton, Jack D'Angelo, Seamus Foley, Eric Garden, Ian Hayes, Levi Hopkins, Nathan Keffer, Lane Mogen, Joey Myers, Ramone Nelson, Patrick Shannon, Nathan Sink, Jacob Swanson, Cameron Vargas, William Webster, Stephanie Ainsworth, Grace Auer, Laurel Bollard, Elon Tobias, Shelby Ennis, Kayla Fallick, Briana Fleming, Sophia Rose Franklin, Hatty King, Jessica Lewis, Jaynie Parmenter, Morgan Roberts, Adriel Salinas, Marisa Spahn, Jilian Strattman, Adeline Tourondel, Liz Valentin.

James M. Nederlander or "Jimmy" as the theatrical community knew him, was the Chairman of the Nederlander Producing Company of America Inc., which recently marked its 100th anniversary, and was a producer of distinguished entertainment for more than 70 years. He produced innumerable Broadway plays and musicals, winning 11 Tony® Awards, and presented operas, ballets, concerts, and artists ranging from Nureyev to Sinatra to Billy Joel to U2. Nine of his theatres are on Broadway and the balance in Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tucson, Durham, Chicago, and London.

Nederlander Broadway houses have hosted Wicked, Hamilton, The Lion King, An American in Paris, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Finding Neverland.

Mr. Nederlander produced or co-produced more than 100 shows including Applause, Copenhagen, The Will Rogers Follies, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Me and My Girl, La Cage aux Folles, Nine, Noises Off, Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, Benefactors, Woman of the Year, and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.

Related Articles